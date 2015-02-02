FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Refundings push January U.S. muni bond sales to $28.2 billion
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Refundings push January U.S. muni bond sales to $28.2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales totaled $28.2 billion in January, up 55 percent from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Monday.

States, cities, schools and other issuers in the municipal bond market refunded outstanding debt, taking advantage of falling interest rates last month. Refundings accounted for 67 percent of issuance.

The yield on top-rated 10-year bonds fell 32 basis points over the month to 1.72 percent as of Friday’s close, while the yield on AAA-rated 30-year munis dropped 36 basis points to 2.50 percent on Municipal Market Data’s benchmark scale. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.