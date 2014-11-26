FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Muni sales total $27.8 bln in November, $278 bln so far in 2014
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Muni sales total $27.8 bln in November, $278 bln so far in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales totaled $27.8 billion in November, pushing 11-month volume to $278.3 billion, just 3.3 percent less than the same period in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data on Wednesday.

November sales of debt by states, cities, schools, hospitals and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market was down 20.4 percent from October, but 21.8 percent higher than in November 2013.

Refundings of outstanding bonds so far in 2014 totaled $155.9 billion, outpacing the sale of $122.4 billion of new debt. While the amount of refunded debt was running 1.7 percent over the same period in 2013, new money issuance was down 9 percent, Thomson Reuters reported.

Demand for munis has remained strong with U.S. muni funds reporting net outflows in only six weeks so far this year, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.