May 13 (Reuters) - Yields on top-rated 30-year U.S. municipal bonds closed down 2 basis points at 2.42 percent on Friday, their lowest level ever, according to Municipal Market Data’s benchmark scale.

It was the third straight day that rising prices led to record lows on long-term munis. The previous low of 2.47 percent was reached in November 2012, according to MMD, a Thomson Reuters company.