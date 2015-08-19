U.S.-based stock funds attract first inflows in three weeks - ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $1.5 billion to stock funds in the week ended Aug. 12 on continued belief that international shares are headed higher, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows marked the first new cash commitments to stock funds overall in three weeks, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. While funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $2.3 billion in withdrawals to continue a streak of outflows that began in early March, funds that mainly hold international shares attracted $3.8 billion to mark their biggest inflows in three weeks. The funds have attracted new cash every week this year. Bond funds posted $2.7 billion in outflows, their third straight week of withdrawals. "U.S. stocks have performed well since 2009, but interest rates are likely to start rising soon, which is widely expected to increase volatility," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, on the outflows from U.S.-focused share funds. He also said loose monetary policies in developed markets outside the United States were continuing to lure investors to their shares. Investors have favored international shares on the belief that stimulus policies from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan would support stocks in those regions. Gayle also said investors could be exiting bond funds after weak performance in the second quarter. The Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index fell 1.7 percent over the quarter. In addition, he said expectations for a looming interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve may have driven investors out of bond funds for the third straight week. Rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices, since bond yields move inversely to prices. The Fed will probably raise interest rates twice this year, with the first increase in almost a decade coming as early as next month, according to a Reuters poll of economists published on Aug. 13. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $394 million in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/12/2015 8/5 7/29 7/22 7/15 Total equity 1,548 -3,857 -1,423 1,875 -7,660 Domestic -2,294 -7,314 -5,220 -3,202 -11,468 World 3,842 3,457 3,798 5,077 3,808 Hybrid* -394 -608 275 233 -211 Total bond -2,689 -4,400 -4,797 1,560 -431 Taxable -2,679 -4,294 -4,706 1,320 -393 Municipal -10 -106 -91 240 -38 Total -1,535 -8,865 -5,944 3,668 -8,302 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Phil Berlowitz)