FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds grab $2 bln in week ended Sept. 2 - ICI
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 9, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds grab $2 bln in week ended Sept. 2 - ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $2 billion to stock funds in the week ended
Sept. 2 on reduced concerns over China, while bond funds posted
outflows on fears over the timing of the first Federal Reserve
rate hike, data from the Investment Company Institute (ICI)
showed on Wednesday.  
    The inflows into stock funds came after investors pulled $11
billion from the funds over the prior week, which marked the
biggest weekly outflows in nearly three years. 
    Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $1.8 billion,
marking their first inflows since late February, according to
the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. 
    The inflows came after $9.8 billion in outflows over the
prior week. Funds that mainly hold international shares
attracted a meager $191 million after posting $1.2 billion in
withdrawals the prior week, which marked the funds' first
outflows of the year and their biggest since late December. 
    The inflows into stock funds came as MSCI's all-country
world stock index rose slightly over the weekly
period after plunging 6.3 percent over the prior week on worries
over slowing growth in China. 
    "We're in a pretty strong place in the U.S. economy," said
Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at QS Investors in New York.
    "Even if China slowed down, we're growing at such a robust
pace that odds are it wouldn't derail U.S. growth." 
    Investors pulled $6.3 billion out of bond funds, marking
their sixth straight week of withdrawals after posting $12.2
billion in outflows the prior week, which were the biggest since
early October 2014. 
    Lin said concerns about an upcoming Fed rate increase 
likely spurred the outflows. The Fed's next policy meeting is on
Sept. 16-17. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $857 million in outflows to mark their sixth
straight week of withdrawals.
    The latest outflows were down from the prior week's $4.2
billion in withdrawals, which were the biggest since November 
2011. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                9/2/2015     8/26     8/19     8/12      8/5
 Total equity      1,970  -10,985     -543    1,626   -3,672
    Domestic       1,779   -9,791   -5,200   -2,275   -7,251
    World            191   -1,195    4,656    3,900    3,579
 Hybrid*            -857   -4,231     -167     -363     -489
 Total bond       -6,320  -12,207   -2,288   -2,672   -4,416
    Taxable       -5,810  -11,473   -2,339   -2,661   -4,309
    Municipal       -510     -734       50      -12     -107
 Total            -5,207  -27,424   -2,998   -1,410   -8,576
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities. 
    

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Tom
Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.