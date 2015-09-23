FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-focused stock funds post $3.1 bln outflows in latest week -ICI
September 23, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-focused stock funds post $3.1 bln outflows in latest week -ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $3.1 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S.
shares in the week ended Sept. 16, ahead of the Federal
Reserve's high-profile policy meeting, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
    The outflows marked the second straight weekl of withdrawals
from the funds and the biggest in three weeks, according to the
data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. 
    The Fed did not raise its benchmark interest rate at the
conclusion of its meeting last Thursday, in a bow to worries
about the global economy, financial market volatility and
sluggish inflation at home. 
    Funds that specialize in international stocks attracted $2
billion, their biggest inflows in four weeks and a rebound in
demand after $362 million in outflows the prior week. Overall,
stock funds posted $1.1 billion in outflows to mark their second
straight week of withdrawals. 
    Bond funds posted $4.5 billion in outflows, for their eighth
straight week of withdrawals. Most of the outflows came from
taxable bond funds, while funds that hold tax-free municipal
bonds posted $589 million in outflows to mark their biggest
withdrawals in three weeks. 
    The outflows from U.S. share funds and bond funds came ahead
of the Fed's policy decision.
    Investors were likely fearful before the Fed statement that
a rate hike could hurt U.S. shares and bond prices, leading them
to pull cash out of funds that hold those assets, said Macrae
Sykes, analyst at Gabelli & Co Inc in Rye, New York.
    "The normal or typical reaction is that, in a Fed tightening
cycle, that U.S. equities may not do as well," he said. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $722 million in outflows for their eighth
straight week of outflows. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                9/16/2015       9/9      9/2     8/26      8/19
 Total equity      -1,128    -3,342    1,987  -10,972      -523
    Domestic       -3,093    -2,980    1,785   -9,790    -5,180
    World           1,964      -362      201   -1,181     4,656
 Hybrid*             -722      -905     -857   -4,232      -164
 Total bond        -4,512    -2,455   -6,290  -12,313    -2,287
    Taxable        -3,923    -2,264   -5,795  -11,463    -2,338
    Municipal        -589      -191     -495     -850        50
 Total             -6,362    -6,702   -5,160  -27,517    -2,974
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Jonathan Oatis)

