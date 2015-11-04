U.S.-based bond funds attract most cash since June in latest week -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $3.9 billion into bond funds in the week ended Oct. 28, the most since late June, partly on expectations that the Federal Reserve would hold off hiking rates until next year. The inflows also marked the funds' third straight week of new demand, the data released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed. Taxable bond funds attracted $2.7 billion, while funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds attracted their biggest inflows since late January, at $1.2 billion. Investors pulled $2.7 billion from stock funds, marking their biggest cash withdrawals in four weeks, owing to a $2.8 billion outflow from funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks. Funds that specialize in foreign shares attracted a meager $62 million to mark their second straight week of inflows. The outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds came as the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index surged 3.5 percent over the reporting period. The inflows into bond funds, meanwhile, occurred despite the release of the Fed's policy statement on the last day of ICI's reporting period on Oct. 28, in which the U.S. central bank put a December rate hike firmly in play. Ahead of the Fed's statement, which sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring, investors had increasingly expected the Fed to hold off on its first rate hike in nearly a decade until next year. Mutual fund investors probably lacked adequate time to react to the Fed statement within ICI's reporting period, said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at Samson Capital Advisors in New York. He also said the bond fund inflows likely reflected investors' belief that the Fed would hold off on hiking rates until 2016, and noted that municipal bond prices have fallen to attractive levels. On the outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds, Lewis said: "When people are pulling lots of money out of a market that's rallying, they're saying, 'I don't believe the rally, and I think this is going to end, and I want to get out before it does.'" He cited decelerating U.S. corporate earnings growth and worrying U.S. economic growth as two possible reasons for retail investors' caution toward the U.S. stock market. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $186 million in outflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 10/28 10/21 10/14 10/7 9/30/2015 Total equity -2,729 1,518 -1,465 350 -6,296 Domestic -2,790 -70 -1,445 -1,312 -7,181 World 62 1,588 -20 1,662 886 Hybrid -186 -60 50 -286 -1,975 Total bond 3,882 3,114 2,439 -5,771 -8,371 Taxable 2,685 2,709 1,822 -6,329 -7,784 Municipal 1,197 405 617 558 -587 Total 968 4,572 1,024 -5,707 -16,641 (Reporting by Sam Forgione)