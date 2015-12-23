FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International stock funds' outflows most in over 4 years after Fed hike -ICI
#Funds News
December 23, 2015 / 6:45 PM / in 2 years

International stock funds' outflows most in over 4 years after Fed hike -ICI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $3.6 billion out of funds that specialize in
foreign shares in the latest week, marking their biggest
outflows since August 2011, on fears that higher U.S. interest
rates could hurt markets outside the United States. 
    The outflows contributed to total withdrawals of $28.6
billion from funds tracked by the Investment Company Institute
(ICI) over the week ended Dec. 16, marking the biggest total
outflows in about two and a half years, according to the ICI
data released Wednesday. ICI is a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. 
    Among specific fund categories, investors pulled more than
double the amount of cash from funds that specialize in U.S.
shares than they did from foreign-focused stock funds, at $7.4
billion, but those withdrawals were only the biggest in two
weeks.
    Stock funds overall posted about $11.1 billion in
withdrawals, marking their biggest outflows in six weeks and
their eighth straight week of withdrawals.
    Bond funds posted $12 billion in outflows, their biggest
withdrawals in nearly four months and their sixth straight week
of withdrawals. All of the outflows were from taxable bond
funds. 
    Funds that hold tax-free municipal debt were the only
vehicles that attracted cash over the weekly period, at $647
million. That marked their 11th straight week of inflows.
    Like foreign-focused stock funds, hybrid funds posted their
biggest outflows in over four years, at $5.6 billion. Hybrid
funds can invest in stocks and fixed income securities.
    The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time
in nearly a decade on Dec. 16, and projections from the central
bank's policymakers indicated that they expect four more hikes
next year. 
    The Fed's path of rate hikes likely drove investors out of
emerging market stock funds partly on fears that emerging market
countries will have a tougher time repaying debt denominated in
a stronger U.S. dollar, said Alan Lancz, president of investment
advisory firm Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc in Toledo, Ohio.
    Higher U.S. interest rates strengthen the dollar by driving
investment flows into the United States. 
    Lancz also said investors likely took profits from bond
funds on fears that the Fed's pace of rate hikes would hurt bond
prices in the coming year.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                12/16/2015     12/9     12/2    11/24   11/18
 Total equity      -11,052   -6,243   -8,858   -3,896  -4,976
    Domestic        -7,423   -5,213   -7,977   -3,526  -4,539
    World           -3,629   -1,030     -881     -370    -438
 Hybrid             -5,602   -2,270   -1,224   -1,758    -990
 Total bond        -11,983   -6,476   -1,024   -2,768  -2,956
    Taxable        -12,630   -7,301   -1,947   -3,394  -3,605
    Municipal          647      825      923      626     649
 Total             -28,636  -14,989  -11,106   -8,423  -8,922
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
