Muni bond funds post biggest weekly inflows in over 6 years -ICI
January 6, 2016 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Muni bond funds post biggest weekly inflows in over 6 years -ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $2.2 billion into funds that hold tax-free
municipal bonds in the eight-day period ended Dec. 30, the most
in over 6 years, with the strong performance of municipal bonds
likely driving inflows. 
    The inflows, according to data from the Investment Company
Institute (ICI), were the biggest since the week ended Oct. 7,
2009. They also marked the funds' 13th straight week of inflows.
ICI is a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. 
    Taxable bond funds lost demand and posted $6.8 billion in
outflows. That led to $4.6 billion in outflows from bond funds
overall to mark their eighth straight week of outflows. 
    Investors also pulled $3.1 billion out of funds that
specialize in foreign shares to mark their seventh straight week
of outflows. 
    Outflows from foreign-focused stock funds over the
three-week period of Dec. 10-30 amounted to $9.3 billion to mark
the biggest outflows over any three weeks since a period that
ended in early August 2011, the ICI data showed. 
    U.S.-focused share funds posted an outflow of $2.9 billion
to mark their 14th straight week of withdrawals. Overall, stock
funds posted over $6 billion in outflows to mark their 10th
straight week of outflows.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their 11th
straight week of withdrawals. 
    Investors likely assessed their fund exposures at the end of
the year and poured cash into muni bond funds on the strong
performance of muni bonds last year compared to Treasuries, said
Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities
in New York.
    The Barclays Municipal Bond Index gained 3.3 percent in
2015, while the Barclays U.S. Treasury Index gained just 0.8
percent. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                12/30/2015    12/22    12/16     12/9     12/2
 Total equity       -6,040   -3,916  -11,213   -6,319   -8,849
    Domestic        -2,925   -1,378   -7,582   -5,265   -7,966
    World           -3,115   -2,538   -3,631   -1,054     -883
 Hybrid             -1,753   -1,606   -5,602   -2,289   -1,224
 Total bond         -4,604   -4,559  -11,997   -6,489   -1,029
    Taxable         -6,847   -5,821  -12,644   -7,307   -1,952
    Municipal        2,243    1,262      647      818      923
 Total             -12,397  -10,081  -28,812  -15,097  -11,102
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

