Muni bond funds post biggest weekly inflows in over 6 years -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $2.2 billion into funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds in the eight-day period ended Dec. 30, the most in over 6 years, with the strong performance of municipal bonds likely driving inflows. The inflows, according to data from the Investment Company Institute (ICI), were the biggest since the week ended Oct. 7, 2009. They also marked the funds' 13th straight week of inflows. ICI is a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Taxable bond funds lost demand and posted $6.8 billion in outflows. That led to $4.6 billion in outflows from bond funds overall to mark their eighth straight week of outflows. Investors also pulled $3.1 billion out of funds that specialize in foreign shares to mark their seventh straight week of outflows. Outflows from foreign-focused stock funds over the three-week period of Dec. 10-30 amounted to $9.3 billion to mark the biggest outflows over any three weeks since a period that ended in early August 2011, the ICI data showed. U.S.-focused share funds posted an outflow of $2.9 billion to mark their 14th straight week of withdrawals. Overall, stock funds posted over $6 billion in outflows to mark their 10th straight week of outflows. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their 11th straight week of withdrawals. Investors likely assessed their fund exposures at the end of the year and poured cash into muni bond funds on the strong performance of muni bonds last year compared to Treasuries, said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. The Barclays Municipal Bond Index gained 3.3 percent in 2015, while the Barclays U.S. Treasury Index gained just 0.8 percent. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 12/30/2015 12/22 12/16 12/9 12/2 Total equity -6,040 -3,916 -11,213 -6,319 -8,849 Domestic -2,925 -1,378 -7,582 -5,265 -7,966 World -3,115 -2,538 -3,631 -1,054 -883 Hybrid -1,753 -1,606 -5,602 -2,289 -1,224 Total bond -4,604 -4,559 -11,997 -6,489 -1,029 Taxable -6,847 -5,821 -12,644 -7,307 -1,952 Municipal 2,243 1,262 647 818 923 Total -12,397 -10,081 -28,812 -15,097 -11,102 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)