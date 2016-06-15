Investors pour $5.12 billion in taxable bond funds -ICI

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Investors favored taxable bond funds far more than their equity counterparts in the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Taxable bond funds attracted an estimated $5.12 billion in the week ended June 8, while domestic equity funds posted cash withdrawals of $1.06 billion for the period. "With falling bond yields, investors have favored investment-grade focused funds that offer relatively strong income streams, with modest credit risk," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Within equities, a rotation away from small- and mid-cap mutual funds indicates investors are less willing to take on as much risk." Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, had estimated inflows of $214 million for the week, compared with estimated outflows of $612 million in the previous week, according to ICI. Commodity funds, which are exchange-traded funds that invest primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures, had estimated inflows of $415 million for the week, compared to estimated outflows of $23 million in the previous week, ICI added. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 6/8/16 6/1/16 5/25/16 5/18/16 5/11/16 Equity 1,009 -581 -3,106 -3,194 -7,429 Domestic -1,064 -841 -937 -2,680 -4,166 World 2,074 261 -2,170 -515 -3,263 Hybrid 214 -612 299 -305 -321 Bond 6,699 2,251 4,055 7,194 3,675 Taxable 5,123 1,116 2,447 4,799 1,510 Municipa 1,576 1,135 1,608 2,395 2,165 l Commodity 415 -23 649 595 1,058 Total 8,338 1,036 1,897 4,290 -3,017 (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)