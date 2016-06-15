FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors pour $5.12 billion in taxable bond funds -ICI
#Funds News
June 15, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Investors pour $5.12 billion in taxable bond funds -ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Investors favored taxable bond
funds far more than their equity counterparts in the latest
week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday.
    Taxable bond funds attracted an estimated $5.12 billion in
the week ended June 8, while domestic equity funds posted cash
withdrawals of $1.06 billion for the period.
    "With falling bond yields, investors have favored
investment-grade focused funds that offer relatively strong
income streams, with modest credit risk," said Todd Rosenbluth,
director of ETF and mutual fund research at S&P Global Market
Intelligence. "Within equities, a rotation away from small- and
mid-cap mutual funds indicates investors are less willing to
take on as much risk."
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, had estimated inflows of $214 million for the week,
compared with estimated outflows of $612 million in the previous
week, according to ICI.
    Commodity funds, which are exchange-traded funds that invest
primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures, had estimated
inflows of $415 million for the week, compared to estimated
outflows of $23 million in the previous week, ICI added.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

               6/8/16    6/1/16    5/25/16    5/18/16    5/11/16
 Equity         1,009      -581     -3,106     -3,194     -7,429
    Domestic   -1,064      -841       -937     -2,680     -4,166
    World       2,074       261     -2,170       -515     -3,263
 Hybrid           214      -612        299       -305       -321
 Bond           6,699     2,251      4,055      7,194      3,675
    Taxable     5,123     1,116      2,447      4,799      1,510
    Municipa    1,576     1,135      1,608      2,395      2,165
    l                                                  
 Commodity        415       -23        649        595      1,058
 Total          8,338     1,036      1,897      4,290     -3,017
 
 (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
