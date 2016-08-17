FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-U.S. stock funds attract first cash in four weeks -ICI
August 17, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

TABLE-U.S. stock funds attract first cash in four weeks -ICI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds
unpopular for the better part of the last year won a reprieve
from investors in the latest week, attracting their first cash
in four weeks, Investment Company Institute data showed on
Wednesday.
    The funds took in $3.7 billion during the week through Aug.
10, as domestic stock indexes reached record peaks, according to
ICI, its best result since taking in $9.5 billion in mid-July.
    The figure was supported by strong flows into
exchange-traded funds tracking the Russell 2000 and S&P
500 indexes, as well as energy and industrial sector
funds, according to FactSet Research Systems Inc. The S&P and
some other major indexes have repeatedly hit record highs in
recent weeks.
    ETF investors' buying helped offset outflows from stock
mutual funds, which continue to be unpopular after logging $67
billion in withdrawals in the first half of the year, ICI said.
    The fortune that has been showered on corporate bond funds
over the last year has missed stock funds. The bonds have
rallied on an expectation the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep
rates low and that U.S. corporates' plump yields will remain a
scarce commodity in a world of increasingly negative bond
returns.
    During the latest week, bond mutual funds and ETFs attracted
$9.8 billion. The bond funds took in $104 billion in the first
half of the year, and added another $49 billion over the last
six weeks, according to ICI, a fund trade group.
    "If you believe decades ahead that you're going to get close
to zero percent after inflation on your safe assets that
justifies being much more aggressive," said Samuel Lee, founder
of Severian Asset Management LLC in Chicago, a fact that he said
has increased demand for emerging-market assets, high-yield
debt, stocks and other risky assets.
    "The market has finally been beaten into submission on this
idea that interest rates will stay low for a very long time."
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks, excluding ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
    
                  8/10      8/3     7/27     7/20    7/13/16
 Total equity   -6,164   -8,960  -11,163  -12,613     -7,982
 -Domestic      -4,375   -7,429   -8,220  -10,343     -7,213
 -World         -1,789   -1,532   -2,943   -2,269       -770
 Hybrid            -79     -123      475     -779     -1,106
 Total bond      5,750    7,980    4,904    7,612      6,115
 -Taxable        4,286    6,582    3,377    6,156      4,344
 -Municipal      1,465    1,398    1,527    1,457      1,771
 Total            -493   -1,103   -5,784   -5,779     -2,974
    
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
               8/10      8/3     7/27    7/20    7/13/16
 Equity       3,713   -6,991   -6,178  -8,137      9,510
 -Domestic    3,723   -6,000   -4,130  -8,153      8,843
 -World         -11     -990   -2,047      16        667
 Hybrid         -65     -106      491    -761     -1,078
 Bond         9,796    6,438    6,134   8,178     11,490
 -Taxable     8,186    4,906    4,441   6,491      9,574
 -Municipal   1,610    1,532    1,694   1,687      1,916
 Commodity       78      913     -362     486       -268
 Total       13,523      254       85    -235     19,654
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
