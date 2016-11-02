Investors poured cash into U.S. bond funds before corporate debt selloff -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Investors poured $3.9 billion into U.S.-based bond funds, a trade group's data showed on Wednesday, dealing the funds their 17th straight week of netting new cash shortly before a major corporate debt selloff. Bonds have been a popular bet this year, winning $123 billion from U.S.-based mutual fund investors and $70 billion for exchange-traded funds in that segment through September, according to earlier data from the fund industry's Investment Company Institute. Markets have rewarded those investors, especially those willing to bet on long-term bonds and speculative debt in the beginning of the year. Both iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) are sitting on low double-digit percentage gains for the year. The latest ICI data, which is for the week through Oct. 26, did not capture more recent outflows, including a $1 billion redemption BlackRock Inc reported from its HYG ETF on Thursday. "Whenever you see this unwind in high yield, it tends to happen all at once," said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETF trading solutions at WallachBeth Capital LLC, a trading company. "As you get closer to year-end, no one knows how fast the recovery will be," he added, referring to high yield bond ETF prices. The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates in December. Rising rates could trim bond prices. Oil prices have fallen over the past two weeks. Energy firms are a major component of high-yield bond indexes. The Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election is also weighing on investors' willingness to take on risk in areas such as high yield but could help government debt seen as a safe haven. Equity funds recorded $1.8 billion in withdrawals during the week to Oct. 26, as continued selling by mutual fund investors overpowered ETF investors' stock buying. Commodity funds posted $831 million in withdrawals, their largest outflows in six weeks, as investors made large redemptions from SPDR Gold Shares (GLD). The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 10/26 10/19 10/12 10/5 9/28/2016 Equity -1,837 -14,040 -4,094 -11,836 4,257 -Domestic -1,422 -14,171 -4,523 -8,861 7,899 -World -415 131 429 -2,975 -3,643 Hybrid 79 -1,240 -1,768 -1,539 -506 Bond 3,939 6,334 1,787 9,050 7,781 -Taxable 3,290 6,294 1,487 8,117 6,663 -Municipal 649 40 300 933 1,118 Commodity -831 404 228 -105 325 Total 1,350 -8,541 -3,847 -4,429 11,856 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by W Simon)