U.S.-based bond funds raked in more money before election -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Investors moved more cash from U.S.-based stock funds in the weekly period ending Nov. 9, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday, continuing a major rotation into bonds just before the U.S. presidential election. Stock funds recorded $7.6 billion in withdrawals during the period, in their sixth straight week of outflows. More than four-fifths of those withdrawals were in funds invested primarily in domestic stocks. Bond funds attracted $2.8 billion, according to ICI, a trade group for funds. The data captures cash movements in the weekly period running through the day after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president. "This was more how investors were positioned heading into the election, before rates spiked higher," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual fund research at CFRA. "As rates have moved higher, and as investors pushed stocks up to higher levels, we think future periods will reflect a greater rotation to equity funds." U.S. stocks spiked up after the election, while Treasuries posted their worst week in more than seven years. Despite fairly strong equity markets, stock mutual fund managers are on pace to record a year of withdrawals comparable with the 2008 peak of the global financial crisis. Bond funds took in $194 billion in the first three quarters of 2016, according to final data from ICI. Investors pulled $92 billion from stock funds over the same period. Municipal bond funds saw their withdrawals tick up to $110 million during the week. After nearly a year reeling money in, munis have seen their performance slip in recent weeks as rates have risen. Muni bonds, whose yields are exempt from federal income taxes, have long been attractive to wealthy Americans who fall into higher tax brackets. But Trump's proposed lowering of tax rates could reduce the appeal of tax-exempt bonds, a major vehicle for states and cities to finance infrastructure, hospitals and schools. The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 11/9 11/2 10/26 10/19 10/12/2016 Equity -7,550 -8,297 -1,690 -14,039 -4,094 -Domestic -6,320 -6,824 -1,304 -14,171 -4,523 -World -1,230 -1,473 -386 131 429 Hybrid -3,301 -1,874 79 -1,240 -1,768 Bond 2,757 -4,597 3,938 6,334 1,787 -Taxable 2,867 -4,591 3,288 6,294 1,487 -Municipal -110 -6 650 40 300 Commodity 637 313 -831 404 228 Total -7,457 -14,455 1,496 -8,541 -3,847 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tom Brown)