By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 8 Investors poured cash into U.S.-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds at the fastest pace since 2013 during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday, funneling $24.3 billion into the market. That figure is the largest since Oct 23, 2013, and comes as investors showed a strong desire for all kinds of financial assets, from stocks to bonds and gold, just a few weeks into the term of a new U.S. president and Congress with an unformed policy agenda. The week ended Feb. 1 is the first time since August that U.S. and international stock, bond and commodity funds all netted money in the same week, according to the ICI, a trade group. "Investors have become more invested in the stock and bond market using funds, moving some money off the sidelines," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. With fourth-quarter earnings reports in focus, stock funds took in $15 billion, the largest since Dec. 14, including $11.8 billion into funds that buy domestic shares, ICI data showed. Nearly seven-in-ten S&P 500 companies beat Wall Street analyst's profit forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. About two-thirds of the index has reported results. But after a strong rally since November, investors are extending their bet on growth to companies outside the United States. Funds invested in international shares gathered $3.3 billion, their ninth straight week of inflows, ICI said. U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office last month, and his Republican party have touted potential new economic stimulus measures, such as tax cuts and infrastructure spending. That initially sparked a stock rally and selloff of government-bond and gold funds. The selloff proved short-lived. During the latest week, taxable bond funds took in $8.5 billion, the largest haul since July 13, 2016 and their ninth straight week of inflows. Paul Kim, managing director for ETF Strategy at asset management company Principal Global Investors, said investors are not prepared for the risk that long-dated bonds could be hurt as the Federal Reserve raises rates. "There's a ton of duration risk that the market is not properly positioned for," said Kim. Commodity funds, which include those invested in gold, reversed outflows from the week prior, gathering $413 million, ICI. The figure is their best sales result since the November presidential election week and came before gold hit a three-month peak on Wednesday. The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (all figures in millions of dollars): 2/1 1/25 1/18 1/11 1/4/2017 Equity 15,045 -3,933 -1,292 7,431 -1,603 -Domestic 11,769 -8,249 -3,748 3,001 -2,087 -World 3,276 4,315 2,457 4,430 484 Hybrid -567 -549 -106 -899 -1,941 Bond 9,393 8,158 4,655 9,608 2,360 -Taxable 8,515 7,637 3,531 7,755 3,950 -Municipal 878 521 1,124 1,853 -1,590 Commodity 413 -492 231 -283 -500 Total 24,284 3,185 3,488 15,856 -1,683 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Diane Craft)