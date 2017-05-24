U.S. funds devour bonds and international stocks -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors are reducing exposure to their home stock market and flooding taxable bonds and international shares with new cash, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based funds that buy equities outside the country attracted nearly $10 billion in the week that ended on May 17, the trade group said, while taxable-bond funds pulled in $9.8 billion. Both fund categories have been drawing in cash for 24 straight weeks. The week measured by ICI included the worst one-day selloff in U.S. stocks of the year, which followed reports that U.S. President Donald Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation. Stocks have largely recovered those losses in the days since, but they are getting no help from mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Domestic stock funds recorded $5.6 billion in withdrawals, their third straight week of outflows and the highest figure in six weeks, ICI said. Before the outflows began, new money for the funds had been falling from a February peak, despite volatility generally hovering below its long-term averages after an eight-year bull market. "There has been a flight to quality with U.S.-focused investments," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. Meanwhile, investors are betting a global economic growth spurt is taking root outside the United States and could lift relatively cheap stock prices. The ratios of equity prices in Japan, Europe and emerging markets to estimated earnings for the next year each reflect a discount to the United States, according to Thomson Reuters data. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (all figures in millions of dollars): 5/17 5/10 5/3 4/26 4/19 Equity 4,354 7,250 3,545 11,602 4,725 -Domestic -5,605 -984 -4,254 6,758 1,253 -World 9,959 8,234 7,798 4,844 3,472 Hybrid -315 122 -1,386 566 -596 Bond 10,381 6,358 7,168 8,614 3,229 -Taxable 9,791 5,721 6,934 7,960 2,743 -Municipal 591 637 234 653 487 Commodity -150 288 -14 -7 740 Total 14,271 14,017 9,313 20,775 8,099 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)