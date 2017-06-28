By David Randall
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. investors moved roughly
$6.3 billion into bond funds in the week ended June 21 despite
the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates the week
before, continuing an unbroken streak of positive weekly inflows
into debt funds for the year to date, Investment Company
Institute data showed Wednesday.
The Fed raised its benchmark interest rates to a range
between 1 and 1.25 percent, the third consecutive quarterly
increase, and the central bank has signaled one more rate hike
this year.
Investors are moving into bonds despite rising interest
rates in part because of demographic shifts that now favor
stable income streams, said Alan Gayle, director of asset
allocation at RidgeWorth Investments, which has $40.2 billion in
assets under management.
"Typically you don't fight the Fed when it starts raising
rates, but there's a big demographic push toward older savers
that is fooling a lot of traditional cyclical investors," he
said.
The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to almost 10-year
lows on June 21st, with the yield of the 30-year bond falling to
2.72 percent, the lowest since Nov. 9.
Stock funds pulled in $684 million in the week, the smallest
positive gain since July 2016 and a steep decline from the $27.3
billion in inflows the week before.
Investors pulled about $7.9 billion from U.S.-focused stock
funds, while moving about $8.6 billion into international funds.
That move toward international stocks reflects stretched
valuations for U.S. stocks, which remain near all-time highs,
Gayle said.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual
funds and exchange-traded funds (all figures in millions of
dollars):
6/21/17 6/14/17 6/7/17 5/31/17 5/24/17
Equity 684 27,288 -7,726 13,999 -828
Domestic -7,876 19,624 -11,093 8,482 -5,487
World 8,560 7,664 3,367 5,517 4,659
Hybrid -417 -753 -861 -266 -206
Bond 6,254 7,665 13,621 4,918 8,012
Taxable 5,332 7,089 12,305 4,674 7,347
Municipal 922 576 1,316 245 665
Commodity 90 65 997 -458 -152
Total 6,612 34,264 6,030 18,193 6,826
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennnifer Ablan and
Diane Craft)