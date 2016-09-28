RPT-U.S. investors plow cash into bond funds for a 12th week -ICI

(Repeats to reformat table, no changes to data or text) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Investments in U.S.-based bond funds accelerated in the week leading to the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting, with greater demand for both corporate and government debt, a trade group's data showed on Wednesday. The bond funds attracted $6.5 billion in the week to Sept. 21, the 12th straight week of inflows, according to the data from the Washington-based Investment Company Institute. The Fed's closely watched decision last Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged even as it signaled it could tighten monetary policy by the end of 2016. "Leading up to that meeting the odds of a rate increase were plummeting," said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit Investment Associates Inc, saying that encouraged bond fund inflows. In the prior week ending on Sept. 14, the bond fund inflows were $1.1 billion. The funds recording the largest inflows during the week ending Sept. 21 were a motley group, including iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Exchange Traded Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and JPMorgan Emerging Markets Debt Fund, separate data from research service Thomson Reuters Lipper showed. As a group, low-yielding, short-term U.S. Treasury funds showed inflows in the latest week, Lipper said. These funds are generally less exposed to the risk of rising interest rates eroding their value. Investment-grade U.S. corporate debt funds also attracted inflows, it said. The bonds' high credit rating implies more limited default risk. Collectively, U.S.-based emerging market bond funds also had increased inflows, it added. Emerging markets are considered a relatively risky play since issuers face repaying their debts in dollars that may grow more expensive versus their local currencies. However, many of the funds have lured investment by posting double-digit returns this year. Investors pulled $65 billion from U.S.-based stock mutual funds and ETFs in the first half of 2016, and poured $104 billion into bond funds, earlier ICI data showed. Stock funds posted withdrawals of $4.4 billion during the latest week, with about two-thirds of the outflows concentrated in funds that invest in domestic shares, ICI said. The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 9/21 9/14 9/7 8/31 8/24/2016 Equity -4,387 -2,738 -2,665 -910 -6,630 -Domestic -2,903 -3,389 -2,055 -127 -4,490 -World -1,484 651 -610 -783 -2,141 Hybrid -541 -1,524 -872 58 -71 Bond 6,479 1,058 6,837 2,459 6,404 -Taxable 5,599 258 5,597 1,186 4,911 -Municipal 880 800 1,240 1,274 1,492 Commodity 533 -898 458 -601 -252 Total 2,085 -4,102 3,757 1,006 -55 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by W Simon)