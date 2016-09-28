FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
RPT-U.S. investors plow cash into bond funds for a 12th week -ICI
#Funds News
September 28, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

RPT-U.S. investors plow cash into bond funds for a 12th week -ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeats to reformat table, no changes to data or text)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Investments in U.S.-based bond
funds accelerated in the week leading to the latest Federal
Reserve policy meeting, with greater demand for both corporate
and government debt, a trade group's data showed on Wednesday.
    The bond funds attracted $6.5 billion in the week to Sept.
21, the 12th straight week of inflows, according to the data
from the Washington-based Investment Company Institute. 
    The Fed's closely watched decision last Wednesday kept
interest rates unchanged even as it signaled it could tighten
monetary policy by the end of 2016. 
    "Leading up to that meeting the odds of a rate increase were
plummeting," said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit
Investment Associates Inc, saying that encouraged bond fund
inflows.
    In the prior week ending on Sept. 14, the bond fund inflows
were $1.1 billion.
    The funds recording the largest inflows during the week
ending Sept. 21 were a motley group, including iShares iBoxx $
Investment Grade Corporate Bond Exchange Traded Fund,
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and JPMorgan Emerging
Markets Debt Fund, separate data from research service
Thomson Reuters Lipper showed.
    As a group, low-yielding, short-term U.S. Treasury funds
showed inflows in the latest week, Lipper said. These funds are
generally less exposed to the risk of rising interest rates
eroding their value.
    Investment-grade U.S. corporate debt funds also attracted
inflows, it said. The bonds' high credit rating implies more
limited default risk.
    Collectively, U.S.-based emerging market bond funds also had
increased inflows, it added.
    Emerging markets are considered a relatively risky play
since issuers face repaying their debts in dollars that may grow
more expensive versus their local currencies. However, many of
the funds have lured investment by posting double-digit returns
this year.
    Investors pulled $65 billion from U.S.-based stock mutual
funds and ETFs in the first half of 2016, and poured $104
billion into bond funds, earlier ICI data showed.
    Stock funds posted withdrawals of $4.4 billion during the
latest week, with about two-thirds of the outflows concentrated
in funds that invest in domestic shares, ICI said.
    
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
               9/21     9/14     9/7   8/31  8/24/2016
 Equity      -4,387   -2,738  -2,665   -910     -6,630
 -Domestic   -2,903   -3,389  -2,055   -127     -4,490
 -World      -1,484      651    -610   -783     -2,141
 Hybrid        -541   -1,524    -872     58        -71
 Bond         6,479    1,058   6,837  2,459      6,404
 -Taxable     5,599      258   5,597  1,186      4,911
 -Municipal     880      800   1,240  1,274      1,492
 Commodity      533     -898     458   -601       -252
 Total        2,085   -4,102   3,757  1,006        -55
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
