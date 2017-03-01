U.S.-based stock mutual funds take in most cash in a year -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Fund investors' aversion to riding the market's highs showed signs of waning as stock mutual funds attracted the most cash in a year in the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based stock mutual funds took in $2.4 billion during the week ended Feb. 22, their best result in 52 weeks, the trade group's data showed. Including exchange-traded funds, equity funds gathered $6.9 billion, a fourth straight week of inflows, split about evenly between domestic and world equities. International stock funds attracted a 12th straight week of cash. "Investors continue to put fresh money to work using both ETFs and even mutual funds, not wanting to miss out on the rally," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of mutual fund and ETF research at CFRA Research. Wall Street indexes rallied on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record above 21,000 points, while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields jumped as investors bet a U.S. interest rate hike would come soon. U.S. Federal Reserve officials have signaled they will seriously consider whether raise rates at their next meeting, on March 14-15. A three-week average of overall flows into mutual funds and ETFs - including stocks, bonds and commodities - is now running at its highest level since late 2014. Fund investors' desire to put more money into the equity market as it gains value is inconsistent with recent behavior. Last year, for instance, investors pulled $72 billion from stock funds as the MSCI ACWI, a gauge of 46 countries' stocks, gained 8.5 percent. Bond funds took in $190 billion in 2016, according to ICI. Equity mutual funds, heavily used by retail investors, have been particularly hurt as investors moved cash from stock-picking fund managers to ETFs, which often track an index rather than aiming to beat it. Demand for fixed income continues. During the latest week, bond funds gathered $6.8 billion, including $4.6 billion into mutual funds, even with the potential for a rate hike. Inflows into taxable bond funds continued for the 12th straight week. Rosenbluth said investors are focused on buying bonds offering relatively high yields, which can help soothe losses that come with rising rates. The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (all figures in millions of dollars): 2/22 2/15 2/8 2/1 1/25/2017 Equity 6,934 13,314 5,492 15,045 -3,934 -Domestic 3,439 8,059 814 11,769 -8,249 -World 3,495 5,255 4,678 3,276 4,315 Hybrid -26 -52 155 -567 -549 Bond 6,799 8,594 11,615 9,388 8,158 -Taxable 6,585 7,977 10,705 8,511 7,637 -Municipal 214 616 911 877 521 Commodity 35 327 1,061 413 -492 Total 13,742 22,182 18,323 24,279 3,185 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)