FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. trade bank launches operations in Myanmar
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 6, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. trade bank launches operations in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Export-Import Bank of the United States has launched operations in Myanmar to support U.S. trade with the country and help integrate it into the world economy, a bank official said on Thursday.

“Effective today, the Export-Import Bank of the United States is open for business in Burma, for sovereign lending to facilitate U.S. export credit sales on terms up to five years in repayment,” the official told reporters in a conference call.

“This decision was reached ... after a diligent review of Burma’s creditworthiness and will improve trade flows between our two countries and help integrate Burma into the global economy,” the official said of the Southeast Asian country, which is officially known as Myanmar.

“This decision will open an important new market for American exports and support American jobs,” the official said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.