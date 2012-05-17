US to suspend Myanmar sanctions, but keep laws on books-Clinton

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - The United States will suspend sanctions barring American investment in Myanmar in response to political reforms, but will retain the laws to ensure against backsliding, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.

Clinton, flanked by Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, told reporters the United States would issue licenses to permit U.S. investments in the country also known as Burma, but keep “relevant laws on the books as an insurance policy” and maintain a U.S. arms embargo.