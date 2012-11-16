FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US eases import ban on Myanmar ahead of Obama trip
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

US eases import ban on Myanmar ahead of Obama trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United States eased restrictions on goods from Myanmar for the first time in nearly a decade, just a day ahead of President Barack Obama’s historic trip to the country.

The looser restrictions mark a further step in the U.S. rapprochement with the rapidly reforming country, and could be a further political boost to the former general now leading changes in Myanmar, also known as Burma.

Officials said the Myanmar government said easing the import ban could help further integrate their country into the global economy.

“Today’s joint actions ... are intended to support the Burmese government’s ongoing reform efforts and to encourage further change, as well as to offer new opportunities for Burmese and American businesses,” the U.S. Treasury and State departments said in a joint statement on Friday.

The government issued a waiver and general license to ease the ban on most goods, though it will not cover jadeite and ruby imports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.