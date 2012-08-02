FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-US House reauthorizes import ban on Myanmar for three years
August 2, 2012

CORRECTED-US House reauthorizes import ban on Myanmar for three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to clarify House, not Senate, passed bill)

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to extend a ban on imports from Myanmar for three years and renew the White House’s authority to waive the restriction if the Southeast Asian nation continues to make political and economic reforms.

The Senate is expected shortly to approve the same measure and send it to President Barack Obama to sign into law. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

