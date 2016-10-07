FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama announces lifting of U.S. sanctions on Myanmar
October 7, 2016 / 6:36 PM / a year ago

Obama announces lifting of U.S. sanctions on Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday he was lifting sanctions on Myanmar by terminating an emergency order that deemed the policies of the former military government a threat to U.S. national security.

"I have determined that the situation that gave rise to the national emergency ... has been significantly altered by Burma's (Myanmar's) substantial advances to promote democracy, including historic elections in November 2015," Obama said in a letter to congressional leaders announcing the decision. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Eric Walsh)

