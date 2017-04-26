FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada, Mexico stocks, currencies fall as U.S. mulls quitting NAFTA
April 26, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 4 months ago

Canada, Mexico stocks, currencies fall as U.S. mulls quitting NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican and Canadian stocks and currencies fell on Wednesday after reports that the White House was considering withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement, a long-standing trade deal between both countries and the United states.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.11 percent and Mexico's IPC fell 1.17 percent after earlier touching a record high.

The Canadian dollar weakened 0.29 percent versus the U.S. currency while the Mexican peso touched its weakest in 6 weeks versus the greenback.

The peso was last at 19.2397 per dollar, down 2.07 percent on the day.

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF fell 2.8 percent to $50.59 and the iShares MSCI Canada ETF was last down 0.4 percent at $26.66.

A senior Trump administration official said and executive order on withdrawing the United States from NAFTA is under consideration. The story was first reported by Politico. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Tom Brown)

