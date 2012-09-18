NY's Nassau County proposed 2013 budget sees lower revenue

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Edward Mangano, county executive of New York’s Nassau County, proposed a 2013 budget based on an operating revenue of $3.382 billion, just under the $3.458 billion on which the current budget is based, according to documents filed on Monday evening with the legislative clerk.

The county, located on the western half of Long Island, has failed to capitalize on its affluent tax base. New York state in 2000 created a control board for the suburb, from which many residents commute to Manhattan, to prevent it from filing for bankruptcy.

Mangano, a Republican elected with Tea Party support, noted in a budget summary that this was the third year in a row that he was sparing the county from a property tax increase.

Operating revenue includes funds raised by taxes, fees and other income. Nassau’s budgets are based on a calendar year, so the current budget will end on Dec. 31.

Mangano’s new budget is based on a projected increase in sales tax revenue, which is expected to climb to $1.211 billion from $1.056 billion in the current year.

Sales tax revenue historically has been volatile, although New York’s downstate counties tend to rely on it more heavily than the upstate region.