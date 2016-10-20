FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alliance natgas pipeline returns to service after maintenance work
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Alliance natgas pipeline returns to service after maintenance work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Alliance natural gas pipeline returned to service by early Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The pipeline shut on Oct. 12 for what was supposed to be seven days of maintenance to install new pipe sections at two places in western Canada where a highway will cross the mainline.

In the 30 days prior to the Oct. 12 outage, Canada exported about 1.7 billion cubic feet per day of gas to the United States on the Alliance pipeline, Reuters data showed.

Alliance Pipeline LP is sponsored by affiliates of Enbridge Income Fund and Veresen Inc.

It is one of the most important liquids-rich natural gas conduits between Western Canada’s Montney region and the Chicago market hub.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.