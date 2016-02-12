Speculators cut U.S. natgas net shorts for first week in four -CFTC

Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators cut their net short positions for the first week in four as the market started to focus on the upcoming summer when prices are expected to rise, shrugging off the remainder of what has been a warmer-than-normal winter.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets decreased their bearish bets by 21,285 contracts to 24,277 in the week to Feb. 9, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)