Speculators cut U.S. natgas net shorts for 1st week in five - CFTC
March 18, 2016 / 7:39 PM / a year ago

Speculators cut U.S. natgas net shorts for 1st week in five - CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators cut their net short positions for the first week in five as the market started to focus on the upcoming summer when analysts expect prices to rise, shrugging off the last weeks of what has been a warmer-than-normal winter.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets decreased their bearish bets by 25,118 contracts to 74,872 in the week to March 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

