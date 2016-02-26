FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators boost net shorts in natural gas -CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net short positions for a fifth week out of the last six on bets that prices would continue to decline as inventories remain near record highs as heating stays light for the rest of the winter.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased their bearish bets by 15,382 contracts to 65,401 in the week to Feb. 23, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Leslie Adler)

