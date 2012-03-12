FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 6 years

N.American natgas firms cut output amid low prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - North American natural gas producers are slowing operations as
record-high output and the mildest winter in years have pushed U.S. gas prices to 10-year lows.	
    Through a mix of production shut-ins and slower drilling, some companies hope to bolster
prices from current levels, which have made most dry gas production uneconomical. 	
    Drillers are also moving rigs away from pure gas fields to focus on more lucrative liquids
plays, which will likely slow production growth longer term.	
    Analysts reckon that a reduction of 3 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day from total U.S.
production of 67 bcf per day would help tighten the over supplied market. So far, actual cuts of
about 1.35 bcf per day have been officially announced.	
    Judging by company reports, the rig count has been reduced by at least 60, though the number
is much higher due to companies continually moving rigs to liquids plays. The total U.S. rig
count last week fell to near a ten year low of 670.	
    Below is a table showing producers' reactions to low prices. Production is measured in
billion cubic feet per day.	
    	
COMPANY             DATE    PROD. CUT (BCFD)  PCT OF SUPPLY   RIG REDUCTION    	
	
Talisman Energy     Jan 19       N/A            N/A           10 (Marcellus and Montney)	
Chesapeake Energy   Jan 23         1            8             23 (across U.S.)	
ConocoPhillips      Jan 25       0.1            4             N/A	
Occidental          Jan 25       N/A            N/A           U.S. cuts planned**	
Consol Energy       Jan 26       N/A            N/A           23 Marcellus wells deferred	
EQT Corp            Jan 26       N/A            N/A           Suspends new drilling in Huron, KY	
ExxonMobil          Jan 31       N/A            N/A           Moving rigs to liquids plays	
Royal Dutch Shell   Feb 2        N/A            N/A           Moving rigs to liquids plays	
Progress Energy     Feb 8        0.02           10            Cut capex, well completions 	
BG Group/Exco       Feb 9        N/A            N/A           Rig count cut from 35 to 8***	
Encana Corp         Feb 17       0.25           8             And reducing spending in gas plays	
Sasol               March 12     N/A            N/A           Slowing development of Canadian   
                                    	
                                                              shale gas assets	
    	
        ** drill rig cuts planned in pure gas plays in Midcontinent, south Texas and the Permian
Basin.	
    *** The total rig reduction from the BG/Exco joint venture's operations in the Haynesville
and Marcellus

