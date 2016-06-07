FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-EIA sees 2016 U.S. natgas production, consumption at record highs
#Energy
June 7, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-EIA sees 2016 U.S. natgas production, consumption at record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds 2017 outlook for record highs)

June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said dry natural gas production in 2016 would reach 74.64 billion cubic feet per day, down a shade from the 74.80 bcfd it forecast last month.

The latest forecast production would still top 2015's record high of 74.06 bcfd and be the sixth consecutive annual record high for U.S. gas production, according to EIA's Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) in June.

EIA also forecast U.S. gas consumption would edge up to 76.63 bcfd in 2016 versus the 76.48 bcfd it forecast in May.

That would top the 2015 record high for gas demand of 75.26 bcfd and would be the seventh annual record in a row.

For 2017, EIA forecast more record highs with production expected to rise to 76.32 bcfd and consumption growing to 77.81 bcfd. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chris Reese)

