UPDATE 1-Fire forces closure on NGPL natgas line in Texas

* Fire closes line, no injuries

* Gas being diverted around line

* Gas prices in region unaffected

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan has declared force majeure on a portion of its NGPL natural gas pipeline in rural north Texas after a fire closed the line on Wednesday.

The fire in Gray County was extinguished by the afternoon after emergency crews were called in the middle of the night, an NGPL notice said. No injuries were reported.

The line, which transports gas from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest, has a capacity to transport 5 billion cubic feet per day, a Kinder Morgan spokesman said. Gas is being diverted to other lines, he said.

The force majeure did little to affect prices on the NGPL system, with next-day gas trading up about 1 cent on the day at around $2.35 per million British thermal units, in line with other gains throughout the United States.