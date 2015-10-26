UPDATE 2-Key forecast for warm weather sends U.S. natgas into tailspin

(New throughout; adds analyst comments, settlement prices) By Scott DiSavino NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. natural gas market slumped 10 percent to a fresh three-year low on Monday as traders acknowledged that this winter may be warmer than expected, curbing heating demand. Traders focused on unfavorable weather data for the psychologically important first week in November, when utilities usually shift to drawing down inventories to meet winter heating demand. "The latest change in the short-term weather forecasts was the straw that broke the camel's back," said Aaron Calder, an analyst at Houston-based Gelber & Associates. Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed down 22.4 cents, or 9.8 percent, at $2.062 per million British thermal units after earlier falling more than 10 percent to a contract low of $2.05. That was the biggest percentage decline since at least January. That was the lowest price for November futures in more than a decade, traders said. This year, most analysts expect utilities to continue pumping gas into storage caverns through at least the middle of November when total stocks will reach a record high of around four trillion cubic feet. The latest forecasts called for warmer weather over the last week of October and temperatures that are slightly cooler, but still well above normal for the first week of November, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics data. "The timing of this forecast is important. This was for the first week of November and makes some people think the mild weather pattern will continue for the rest of the winter," said Scott Shelton, energy broker and commodities specialist for ICAP in Durham, North Carolina. Weather forecasters at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expect temperatures to remain above normal in the key Northeast and Midwest gas heating regions this winter due in part to the El Nino weather pattern. Low gas prices are nothing new this year. Prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana have traded around their lowest levels since 2012 all year as record production has filled inventories at the fastest pace ever seen and demand from residential, commercial and industrial consumers remains weaker than normal. Gas demand overall however has remained at record levels this year because power generators are burning much more of the fuel because of its relatively low cost compared with coal. And, if futures prices remain low for much longer, power generators will likely burn even more gas. "Such a low price is effectively writing off the winter before it even begins, and is also very cheap and attractive for power generators to burn more molecules," Martin King, an analyst at FirstEnergy Capital, said in a note. Analysts said the price rout on Monday was started by the bearish weather forecasts but was exacerbated by the upcoming expiration of the New York Mercantile Exchange's front-month options on Tuesday and the November contract on Wednesday. "As we drop through different strike prices, the options holders are selling. That is certainly helping to drive prices down," said Tim Evans, energy futures specialist at Citi Futures. With the recent sharp declines in the front-month, implied volatility , a component used to price options, climbed to its highest level in eight months. The four days of losses nudged the front-month contract into its deepest oversold territory on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) since July 2014. Other futures also hit fresh multi-year lows. The premium of the March 2016 future over April 2016 NGH6-G6 down to its lowest in at least seven years due to the warmer winter forecasts. March-April is usually the widest month-to-month spread of the year since it marks the end of the winter heating season and the start of spring, making it one of the most widely traded gas spreads. It is known as the widow-maker because it can quickly turn against speculators with changing winter forecasts. U.S. natural gas storage estimates: Week Ended Prior Year 5-Year Oct. 23 Week Ago Average 67 81 88 73 Heating & Cooling Degree Days 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm GFS HDDs 178 157 199 GFS CDDs 30 31 20 EC HDDs 148 142 184 EC CDDs 28 26 19 GFS Gas Consumption 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 11.2 9.6 12.5 Commercial 8.0 7.3 8.6 Power 25.1 24.5 18.5 Industrial 21.1 20.9 22.0 Total 65.4 62.2 61.7 EC Gas Consumption 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 9.6 9.0 12.3 Commercial 7.3 7.0 8.5 Power 25.2 24.9 18.5 Industrial 20.9 20.9 22.0 Total 62.9 61.8 61.3 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (Bcfd) Current Prior Prior High since Day Day Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 73.0 73.0 71.6 75.3 Net U.S. imports from Canada 5.0 5.2 5.0 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.2 U.S. exports to Mexico 2.9 2.9 1.7 3.4 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($/mmBtu) Hub Current Prior Day Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 6.55 5.16 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.64 1.52 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.16 2.25 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.14 2.27 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.32 2.30 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.21 2.16 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($/megawatt-hour) Hub Current Prior Day Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 24.12 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 23.70 24.12 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 62.75 63.33 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 25.40 25.59 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 35.05 38.30 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 32.75 33.54 (Additional reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)