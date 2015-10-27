UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures edge higher after falling below $2

(Adds latest prices, technicals and coal comparisons) Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Tuesday after dropping almost 17 percent over the prior four days as traders found value in prices that briefly fell below $2 for the first time in over three years. With one day to go as the front-month, November gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed up three cents at $2.092 per million British thermal units after earlier in the session falling to a contract low $1.948. Prices collapsed over the prior four days as traders focused on unfavorable warmer-than-normal weather data for the psychologically important first week in November, when utilities usually shift to drawing down inventories to meet winter heating demand. Instead inventories are expected to continue growing into the middle of November to a record high around four trillion cubic feet. In addition to the bearish weather forecasts, traders said the price rout was exacerbated as front-month prices quickly passed through technical support levels on Monday and with the expiration of the NYMEX front-month options on Tuesday and the November contract on Wednesday. With the recent sharp declines in the front-month, implied volatility , a component used to price options, climbed to its highest in eight months. Among the most active options on Tuesday were the $2 November and December 2015 and January 2016 puts. <0#NGOPav+> On the IntercontinentalExchange, meanwhile, next-day gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX in Louisiana fell to their lowest since April 2012. Both European and U.S. weather models called for continued above-normal temperatures over the next two weeks, keeping heating demand for residential, commercial and industrial customers much lower than usual for this time of year. Only the power sector continues to use more gas than usual for this time of year because gas prices remain relatively low compared with coal, prompting generators to burn more gas and less coal. The premium of gas futures over coal futures on the NYMEX this week fell to just 32 cents per mmBtu, the lowest since August 2012. Traders noted it makes sense to burn gas instead of most forms of coal when the gas premium is over $1 or so when factoring in the higher environmental and transport cost of coal. U.S. natural gas storage estimates: Week Ended Prior Year 5-Year Oct. 23 Week Ago Average 67 81 88 73 Heating & Cooling Degree Days 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm GFS HDDs 173 178 204 GFS CDDs 31 30 19 EC HDDs 141 141 189 EC CDDs 31 28 19 GFS Gas Consumption 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 11.1 11.2 12.8 Commercial 7.9 8.0 8.7 Power 25.8 25.1 18.5 Industrial 21.0 21.1 22.1 Total 65.9 64.4 62.1 EC Gas Consumption 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 9.5 9.6 12.7 Commercial 7.2 7.3 8.6 Power 26.1 25.2 18.5 Industrial 20.9 20.9 22.1 Total 63.6 62.9 61.9 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (Bcfd) Current Prior Prior High since Day Day Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 72.7 73.2 71.9 75.3 Net U.S. imports from Canada 5.1 5.2 5.0 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.2 U.S. exports to Mexico 2.9 2.9 1.7 3.4 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($/mmBtu) Hub Current Prior Day Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 5.50 6.55 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.31 1.64 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 1.98 2.16 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.07 2.14 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.36 2.32 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.21 2.21 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($/megawatt-hour) Hub Current Prior Day Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 24.43 24.12 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 23.00 23.70 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 54.25 62.75 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 24.91 25.40 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 36.48 38.05 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 30.89 32.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)