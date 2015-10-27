FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures edge higher after falling below $2
#Energy
October 27, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures edge higher after falling below $2

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds latest prices, technicals and coal comparisons)
    Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Tuesday after
dropping almost 17 percent over the prior four days as traders found value in
prices that briefly fell below $2 for the first time in over three years.
    With one day to go as the front-month, November gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange closed up three cents at $2.092 per million British
thermal units after earlier in the session falling to a contract low $1.948.
    Prices collapsed over the prior four days as traders focused on unfavorable
warmer-than-normal weather data for the psychologically important first week in
November, when utilities usually shift to drawing down inventories to meet
winter heating demand. 
    Instead inventories are expected to continue growing into the middle of
November to a record high around four trillion cubic feet. 
    In addition to the bearish weather forecasts, traders said the price rout
was exacerbated as front-month prices quickly passed through technical support
levels on Monday and with the expiration of the NYMEX front-month options on
Tuesday and the November contract on Wednesday.
    With the recent sharp declines in the front-month, implied volatility
, a component used to price options, climbed to its highest in eight
months.
    Among the most active options on Tuesday were the $2 November and December
2015 and January 2016 puts. <0#NGOPav+>
    On the IntercontinentalExchange, meanwhile, next-day gas prices at the Henry
Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX in Louisiana fell to their lowest since April 2012.
    Both European and U.S. weather models called for continued above-normal
temperatures over the next two weeks, keeping heating demand for residential,
commercial and industrial customers much lower than usual for this time of year.
    Only the power sector continues to use more gas than usual for this time of
year because gas prices remain relatively low compared with coal, prompting
generators to burn more gas and less coal.
    The premium of gas futures over coal futures on the NYMEX this week fell to
just 32 cents per mmBtu, the lowest since August 2012.
    Traders noted it makes sense to burn gas instead of most forms of coal when
the gas premium is over $1 or so when factoring in the higher environmental and
transport cost of coal.
        
 U.S. natural gas storage estimates:                                        
                                      Week Ended  Prior   Year      5-Year
                                       Oct. 23    Week     Ago     Average
                                          67       81      88         73
                                                                            
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                              
 2-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                         Day      Day     Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                173       178     204              
 GFS CDDs                                 31       30      19               
                                                                            
 EC HDDs                                 141       141     189              
 EC CDDs                                  31       28      19               
                                                                            
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                        
 2-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                         Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                             11.1     11.2    12.8              
 Commercial                              7.9       8.0     8.7              
 Power                                   25.8     25.1    18.5              
 Industrial                              21.0     21.1    22.1              
 Total                                   65.9     64.4    62.1              
                                                                            
 EC Gas Consumption                                                         
 2-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                         Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                             9.5       9.6    12.7              
 Commercial                              7.2       7.3     8.6              
 Power                                   26.1     25.2    18.5              
 Industrial                              20.9     20.9    22.1              
 Total                                   63.6     62.9    61.9              
                                                                            
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                           
 (Bcfd)                                                           
                                       Current    Prior   Prior   High since
                                         Day       Day    Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                72.7     73.2    71.9       75.3
 Net U.S. imports from Canada            5.1       5.2     5.0       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                        0.2       0.2     0.3       2.2
 U.S. exports to Mexico                  2.9       2.9     1.7       3.4
                                                                            
                                                                            
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day                                              
 Prices ($/mmBtu)                                                 
 Hub                                   Current    Prior                     
                                         Day       Day            
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                5.50     6.55                      
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX            1.31     1.64                      
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                1.98     2.16                      
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                   2.07     2.14                      
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                 2.36     2.32                      
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX              2.21     2.21                      
                                                                            
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                             
     ($/megawatt-hour)                                            
 Hub                                   Current    Prior                     
                                         Day       Day            
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX            24.43     24.12                     
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                    23.00     23.70                     
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX            54.25     62.75                     
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                 24.91     25.40                     
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                36.48     38.05                     
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                     30.89     32.75                     
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
