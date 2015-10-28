FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. natgas futures ease on continued warm forecasts
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 28, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. natgas futures ease on continued warm forecasts

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on early Wednesday on
forecasts for well above normal temperatures over the next two weeks, expected
to keep heating demand lower than normal.
    On its last day as the front-month, the November gas future on the New York
Mercantile Exchange fell 3.6 cents, or 1.72 percent, to $2.056 per
million British thermal units at 10:02 a.m. EDT (1402 GMT).
    The December contract, which will be the front month on Thursday, was off
about six cents to $2.302.
    "With a very weak November contract heading into the history books after
today's session the market could then set-up for an overdue bout of short
covering in the coming week or so as the overall market remains extremely
oversold," Dominick Chirichella, an analyst at Energy Management Institute, said
in a note.
    The front-month was on track to remain in oversold territory on the Relative
Strength Index (RSI) for a fourth day in a row, the longest since December 2014.
    The market however remains bearish with gas inventories expected to reach a
record high around 4 trillion cubic feet in mid November. 
    "With an El Nino winter playing out most projections are calling for heating
fuel consumption coming in well below normal through the majority of the
winter," Chirichella said.
    If the winter is warmer than normal as expected, traders noted the end of
the winter season storage level could turn out to be at a record high level for
that time of year and a major drag on prices throughout the winter heating
season and into the spring.
    The warm winter forecasts were taking their toll on the winter futures.
    The November-March winter 2015 contract fell to its lowest level
in at least nine years, while the premium of the March 2016 future over April
2016 NGH6-G6 dropped to its lowest in at least seven years.
    March-April is usually the widest month-to-month spread of the year since it
marks the end of the winter heating season and the start of spring, making it
one of the most widely traded gas spreads. It is known as the widow-maker
because it can quickly turn against speculators with changing winter forecasts.
    
        
 U.S. natural gas storage estimates:                                        
                                      Week Ended  Prior   Year      5-Year
                                       Oct. 23    Week     Ago     Average
                                          68       81      88         73
                                                                            
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                              
 2-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                         Day      Day     Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                189       173     209              
 GFS CDDs                                 28       31      19               
                                                                            
 EC HDDs                                 145       141     193              
 EC CDDs                                  29       28      18               
                                                                            
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                        
 2-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                         Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                             12.1     11.1    13.2              
 Commercial                              8.4       7.9     8.9              
 Power                                   25.6     25.8    18.4              
 Industrial                              21.1     21.0    22.1              
 Total                                   67.2     65.9    62.6              
                                                                            
 EC Gas Consumption                                                         
 2-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                         Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                             9.9       9.5    13.0              
 Commercial                              7.3       7.2     8.8              
 Power                                   25.8     26.1    18.4              
 Industrial                              20.9     20.9    22.0              
 Total                                   63.9     63.6    61.9              
                                                                            
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                           
 (Bcfd)                                                           
                                       Current    Prior   Prior   High since
                                         Day       Day    Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                72.6     72.7    71.3       75.3
 Net U.S. imports from Canada            4.8       5.4     5.3       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                        0.2       0.2     0.3       2.2
 U.S. exports to Mexico                  2.9       2.9     1.9       3.4
                                                                            
                                                                            
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day                                              
 Prices ($/mmBtu)                                                 
 Hub                                   Current    Prior                     
                                         Day       Day            
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                         5.50                      
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX                     1.31                      
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                         1.98                      
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                            2.07                      
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                          2.36                      
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                       2.21                      
                                                                            
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                             
     ($/megawatt-hour)                                            
 Hub                                   Current    Prior                     
                                         Day       Day            
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                      24.43                     
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                              23.00                     
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX                      54.25                     
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                           24.91                     
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                          36.48                     
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                               30.89                     
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.