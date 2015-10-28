FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall 3 pct on continued warm forecasts
#Energy
October 28, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall 3 pct on continued warm forecasts

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds closing prices)
    Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 3 percent on
Wednesday on forecasts for continued warmer-than-normal temperatures over the
next two weeks.
    On their last day as the front month, November futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange closed down 5.9 cents at $2.033 per million British
thermal units.
    The December contract, which will be the front month on Thursday, was off
about 6 cents at $2.298.
    "The weakness in the November contract that went off the board today
finally spilled into the deferred contracts with some assistance from rolling
of short positions forward at the last minute," Jim Ritterbusch, president at
energy consulting firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.
    With European and U.S. weather models calling for slightly cooler, but
still well above-normal temperatures, heating demand for residential,
commercial and industrial customers remained much lower than usual for this
time of year.
    Only the power sector continues to use more gas than usual because that
fuel is relatively cheaper than coal.
    "The market could (be) set-up for an overdue bout of short covering in the
coming week or so as the overall market remains extremely oversold," Energy
Management Institute analyst Dominick Chirichella said in a note.
    With speculators' short positions at a five-year high, prices are
vulnerable to a sudden short-covering rally if the weather turns colder.
 
    Until then, traders noted the weather forecasts and expectations that gas
in storage will reach a record high around 4 trillion cubic feet in
mid-November were taking their toll on winter futures. 
    The November-March winter 2015 contract fell to its lowest level
in at least nine years, while the premium of the March 2016 future over April
2016 NGH6-G6 dropped to become the lowest on a month-to-month basis in at
least seven years.
    March-April is usually the widest month-to-month spread of the year since
it marks the end of the winter heating season and the start of spring, making
it widely traded. It is known as the widow-maker because it can quickly turn
against speculators with changing winter forecasts.
    If as expected the winter is warmer than normal, storage levels could
reach a record high for that time of year and drag on gas prices from the
winter into the spring.
        
                                        Week Ended  Prior   Year      5-Year
                                         Oct. 23    Week     Ago     Average
 U.S. natgas storage estimates in bcf:      69       81      88         73
                                                                    
                                                                              
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                
 2-Week Average                          Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day      Day     Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                  188       173     209              
 GFS CDDs                                   28       31      19               
                                                                              
 EC HDDs                                   145       141     193              
 EC CDDs                                    29       28      18               
                                                                              
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                          
 2-Week Average                          Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               12.0     11.1    13.2              
 Commercial                                8.3       7.9     8.9              
 Power                                     25.7     25.8    18.4              
 Industrial                                21.1     21.0    22.1              
 Total                                     67.1     65.9    62.6              
                                                                              
 EC Gas Consumption                                                           
 2-Week Average                          Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               9.9       9.5    13.0              
 Commercial                                7.3       7.2     8.8              
 Power                                     25.8     26.1    18.4              
 Industrial                                20.9     20.9    22.0              
 Total                                     63.9     63.6    61.9              
                                                                              
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                             
 (Bcfd)                                                             
                                         Current    Prior   Prior   High since
                                           Day       Day    Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  72.2     72.7    71.3       75.3
 Net U.S. imports from Canada              4.8       5.4     5.3       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                          0.2       0.2     0.3       2.2
 U.S. exports to Mexico                    2.9       2.9     1.9       3.4
                                                                              
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                         
 ($/mmBtu)                                                          
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                  6.34     5.50                      
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX              1.41     1.31                      
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                  2.10     1.98                      
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                     2.10     2.07                      
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                   2.43     2.36                      
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                2.23     2.21                      
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                               
     ($/megawatt-hour)                                              
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX              22.75     24.43                     
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                      19.44     23.00                     
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX              51.36     54.25                     
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                   25.27     24.91                     
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                  34.02     36.48                     
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                        31.00    30.89                     
                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
