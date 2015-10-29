FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures up over 2 pct before storage report
October 29, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. natgas futures up over 2 pct before storage report

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed higher on Thursday
before the government issues the weekly storage report on forecasts for cooler
but still well above normal temperatures over the next two weeks.
    On its first day as the front-month, November futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange rose 5 cents, or 2.18 percent, to $2.348 per
million British thermal units at 10:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT).
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report
at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday.
    Analysts forecast utilities added 69 billion cubic feet in the week ended
Oct. 23. That compares an increase of 81 bcf in the prior week, 88 bcf in the
same week a year ago and a five-year average of 73 bcf. 
    Traders noted the percentage change for the front-month was over 14
percent, the biggest percentage gain in five years, because that change
reflected the difference between the November contract, which expired on
Wednesday after a sharp downward spiral earlier this week, and the December
contract, which is the new front-month.
    With the recent sharp declines and increases in the front-month, implied
volatility, a component used to price options, climbed to its
highest in eight months.
    Among the most active options on Thursday were the December 2015 puts with
a $1.95, $2 and $2.10 strike price. <0#NGOPav+>
    With European and U.S. weather models both calling for slightly cooler,
but still well above-normal temperatures, heating demand for residential,
commercial and industrial customers remained much lower than usual for this
time of year.
    Only the power sector continues to use more gas than usual because that
fuel is relatively cheaper than coal.
    
                                        Week Ended  Prior   Year      5-Year
                                         Oct. 23    Week     Ago     Average
 U.S. natgas storage estimates in bcf:      69       81      88         73
                                                                    
                                                                              
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                
 2-Week Average                          Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day      Day     Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                  195       188     214              
 GFS CDDs                                   26       28      18               
                                                                              
 EC HDDs                                   159       145     198              
 EC CDDs                                    26       29      17               
                                                                              
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                          
 2-Week Average                          Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               12.4     12.0    13.6              
 Commercial                                8.5       8.3     9.0              
 Power                                     26.0     25.7    18.4              
 Industrial                                21.2     21.1    22.2              
 Total                                     68.1     67.1    63.1              
                                                                              
 EC Gas Consumption                                                           
 2-Week Average                          Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               10.6      9.9    13.4              
 Commercial                                7.6       7.3     8.9              
 Power                                     26.0     25.8    18.4              
 Industrial                                20.9     20.9    22.1              
 Total                                     65.1     63.9    62.8              
                                                                              
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                             
 (Bcfd)                                                             
                                         Current    Prior   Prior   High since
                                           Day       Day    Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.7     72.1    71.7       75.3
 Net U.S. imports from Canada              5.0       5.0     5.2       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                          0.2       0.2     0.3       2.2
 U.S. exports to Mexico                    2.9       2.9     1.9       3.4
                                                                              
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                         
 ($/mmBtu)                                                          
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                           6.34                      
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX                       1.41                      
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                           2.10                      
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                              2.10                      
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                            2.43                      
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                         2.23                      
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                               
     ($/megawatt-hour)                                              
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                        22.75                     
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                                19.44                     
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX                        51.36                     
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                             25.27                     
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                            34.02                     
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                                 31.00                     
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
