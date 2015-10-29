FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures fall 1.7 percent on continued warm forecasts
#Energy
October 29, 2015 / 2:56 PM / in 2 years

UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures fall 1.7 percent on continued warm forecasts

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds closing prices)
    Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures settled down 1.7 percent on
Thursday, despite a smaller-than-expected storage build, as weather forecasts
calling for warmer, well above-normal temperatures over the next two weeks is
expected to keep heating demand low.
    On its first day as the front-month, December futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange closed down 4.1 cents at $2.257 per million British
thermal units. At one point, the December futures fell to a contract low of
$2.235.
    The latest U.S. weather model calling for warmer temperatures is expected
to keep heating demand for residential, commercial and industrial customers
much lower than usual for this time of year, according to Thomson Reuters
Analytics.
    Only the power sector continues to use more gas than usual because that
fuel is relatively cheaper than coal.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration, meanwhile, said utilities
added 63 billion cubic feet of gas to storage in the week ended Oct. 23, below
analysts' 69-bcf forecast in a Reuters poll. 
    That compares with an increase of 81 bcf in the prior week, 88 bcf in the
same week a year ago and a five-year average of 73 bcf.
    Production in the lower 48 states on Thursday fell below the same-day
output of a year ago for the first time since 2013, according to data from
Thomson Reuters Analytics. 
    With speculators' short positions at a five-year high, traders said prices
are vulnerable to a sudden short-covering rally if the weather turns colder.
 
    Until then, traders said the warm weather forecasts and expectations that
gas in storage will reach a record high around 4 trillion cubic feet in
mid-November were taking their toll on winter futures. 
    The 2016 calendar strip fell to its lowest in at least nine
years, while the premium of the March future over April 2016 NGH6-G6 dropped
to its lowest in at least seven years.
    March-April is usually the widest month-to-month spread of the year since
it marks the end of the winter heating season and the start of spring, making
it widely traded. It is known as the widow-maker because it can quickly turn
against speculators with changing winter forecasts.
    
                                        Week Ended  Prior   Year      5-Year
                                         Oct. 30    Week     Ago     Average
 U.S. natgas storage estimates in bcf:      62       63      90         58
                                                                    
                                                                              
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                
 2-Week Average                          Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day      Day     Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                  186       188     214              
 GFS CDDs                                   28       28      18               
                                                                              
 EC HDDs                                   159       145     198              
 EC CDDs                                    26       29      17               
                                                                              
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                          
 2-Week Average                          Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               12.0     12.0    13.6              
 Commercial                                8.4       8.3     9.0              
 Power                                     25.9     25.7    18.4              
 Industrial                                20.3     21.1    22.2              
 Total                                     66.6     67.1    63.1              
                                                                              
 EC Gas Consumption                                                           
 2-Week Average                          Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               10.6      9.9    13.4              
 Commercial                                7.6       7.3     8.9              
 Power                                     26.0     25.8    18.4              
 Industrial                                20.9     20.9    22.1              
 Total                                     65.1     63.9    62.8              
                                                                              
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                             
 (Bcfd)                                                             
                                         Current    Prior   Prior   High since
                                           Day       Day    Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.7     72.2    71.7       75.3
 Net U.S. imports from Canada              5.0       5.0     5.2       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                          0.2       0.2     0.3       2.2
 U.S. exports to Mexico                    2.9       2.9     1.9       3.4
                                                                              
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                         
 ($/mmBtu)                                                          
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                  5.82     6.34                      
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX              1.25     1.41                      
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                  2.03     2.10                      
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                     2.10     2.10                      
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                   2.34     2.43                      
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                2.20     2.23                      
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                               
     ($/megawatt-hour)                                              
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                        22.75                     
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                      17.90     19.44                     
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX              48.61     51.36                     
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                   22.11     25.27                     
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                  31.99     34.02                     
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                       29.23     31.00                     
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dan Grebler and Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
