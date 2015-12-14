U.S. natural gas futures fall to 13-year low on weak heating demand

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 5 percent to a 13-year low on Monday on forecasts of continued unseasonably mild weather that is expected to keep heating demand low through late December. After falling for three days in a row, front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 9.2 cents to $1.898 per million British thermal units at 9:16 a.m. EST (1416 GMT). That kept the front-month on track to remain in oversold territory for a sixth day in a row, the longest streak since July 2014. Gas futures for the winter and all of 2016 have been depressed for most of this year, with production at record levels, storage at record highs and forecasts for a warmer-than-normal winter caused by the El Niño weather pattern. The premium of January 2017 futures over January 2016 and the premium of April 2016 over March 2016 both climbed to all-time highs. Speculators bet gas futures still have further to fall. Some of the most active American-style options on the NYMEX were the $1.50 April and February 2016 and $1.75 January puts. Open interest in the contracts was near all-time highs. <0#NGOPav+> The calendar year 2016 strip fell to a new low of $2.23, which would be below the current year average of $2.65, making it the lowest annual price since 1998. On the IntercontinentalExchange, next-day gas for Monday at the Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX benchmark in Louisiana and the Southern California Border W-SOBOR-IDX both fell to the lowest since November 2001, while Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX declined to a record low, according to data going back to 2007. Traders said the price rout showed the market was unfazed by the slowdown in U.S. gas production over the past several weeks and an increase in exports to Mexico to record levels. Thomson Reuters Analytics forecast U.S. gas production in the lower 48 states would fall below year-ago levels for an 11th day in the last 12, with output expected to hit 73.0 billion cubic feet per day on Monday versus 73.6 bcfd a year earlier. Output hit a record of 76.5 bcfd over the summer. Exports to Mexico, meanwhile, rose to a record high of 4.1 bcfd. The federal government expects the United States to become a net exporter of gas in 2017 as pipeline exports to Mexico rise and liquefied natural gas exports to Europe and Asia start up next year. Imports from Canada meanwhile are expected to decline as U.S. shale production grows. Week ended Prior Year Five-year Dec. 11 Week Ago Average U.S. natgas storage estimates -40 -76 -62 -120 (in bcf): Heating & Cooling Degree Days Two-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm GFS HDDs 321 351 437 GFS CDDs 7 5 3 EC HDDs 296 312 409 EC CDDs 8 6 3 GFS Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 20.9 22.6 27.4 Commercial 12.3 13.1 15.5 Power 23.9 24.1 19.1 Industrial 21.4 21.7 24.2 Total 78.5 81.3 86.2 EC Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 20.3 21.3 27.3 Commercial 12.0 12.5 15.4 Power 24.0 24.6 19.2 Industrial 21.3 21.5 24.2 Total 77.6 79.9 86.0 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (bcfd): Current Prior Prior High since Day Day Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 73.0 73.4 73.6 76.5 Net U.S. imports from Canada 4.5 4.6 5.7 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.2 0.2 0.4 2.2 U.S. exports to Mexico 4.1 3.7 1.5 4.1 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu): Hub Current Prior Day Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 1.05 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 0.74 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 0.90 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 1.77 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 1.74 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 1.94 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour): Hub Current Prior Day Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 18.08 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 20.40 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 19.75 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 26.84 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 27.70 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)