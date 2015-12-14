FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. natural gas futures fall to 13-year low on weak heating demand
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 14, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. natural gas futures fall to 13-year low on weak heating demand

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 5 percent to a 13-year
low on Monday on forecasts of continued unseasonably mild weather that is
expected to keep heating demand low through late December.
    After falling for three days in a row, front-month gas futures on the New
York Mercantile Exchange were down 9.2 cents to $1.898 per million
British thermal units at 9:16 a.m. EST (1416 GMT).
    That kept the front-month on track to remain in oversold territory for a
sixth day in a row, the longest streak since July 2014.
    Gas futures for the winter and all of 2016 have been depressed for most of
this year, with production at record levels, storage at record highs and
forecasts for a warmer-than-normal winter caused by the El Niño weather pattern.
    The premium of January 2017 futures over January 2016 and the
premium of April 2016 over March 2016 both climbed to all-time
highs.
    Speculators bet gas futures still have further to fall. Some of the most
active American-style options on the NYMEX were the $1.50 April and February
2016 and $1.75 January puts. Open interest in the contracts was near all-time
highs. <0#NGOPav+> 
    The calendar year 2016 strip fell to a new low of $2.23, which
would be below the current year average of $2.65, making it the lowest annual
price since 1998.
    On the IntercontinentalExchange, next-day gas for Monday at the Henry Hub
GT-HH-IDX benchmark in Louisiana and the Southern California Border
W-SOBOR-IDX both fell to the lowest since November 2001, while Chicago
MC-CHICIT-IDX declined to a record low, according to data going back to 2007.
    Traders said the price rout showed the market was unfazed by the slowdown in
U.S. gas production over the past several weeks and an increase in exports to
Mexico to record levels.
    Thomson Reuters Analytics forecast U.S. gas production in the lower 48
states would fall below year-ago levels for an 11th day in the last 12, with
output expected to hit 73.0 billion cubic feet per day on Monday versus 73.6
bcfd a year earlier. Output hit a record of 76.5 bcfd over the summer.
    Exports to Mexico, meanwhile, rose to a record high of 4.1 bcfd. The federal
government expects the United States to become a net exporter of gas in 2017 as
pipeline exports to Mexico rise and liquefied natural gas exports to Europe and
Asia start up next year. Imports from Canada meanwhile are expected to decline
as U.S. shale production grows. 
                                  
                                        Week ended  Prior   Year    Five-year
                                         Dec. 11    Week     Ago     Average
 U.S. natgas storage estimates             -40       -76     -62       -120
 (in bcf):                                                          
                                                                              
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day      Day     Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                  321       351     437              
 GFS CDDs                                   7         5       3               
                                                                              
 EC HDDs                                   296       312     409              
 EC CDDs                                    8         6       3               
                                                                              
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                          
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               20.9     22.6    27.4              
 Commercial                                12.3     13.1    15.5              
 Power                                     23.9     24.1    19.1              
 Industrial                                21.4     21.7    24.2              
 Total                                     78.5     81.3    86.2              
                                                                              
 EC Gas Consumption                                                           
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               20.3     21.3    27.3              
 Commercial                                12.0     12.5    15.4              
 Power                                     24.0     24.6    19.2              
 Industrial                                21.3     21.5    24.2              
 Total                                     77.6     79.9    86.0              
                                                                              
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                             
 (bcfd):                                                            
                                         Current    Prior   Prior   High since
                                           Day       Day    Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  73.0     73.4    73.6       76.5
 Net U.S. imports from Canada              4.5       4.6     5.7       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                          0.2       0.2     0.4       2.2
 U.S. exports to Mexico                    4.1       3.7     1.5       4.1
                                                                              
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                         
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                     
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                           1.05                      
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX                       0.74                      
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                           0.90                      
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                              1.77                      
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                            1.74                      
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                         1.94                      
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                             
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                                                  
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                                18.08                     
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX                        20.40                     
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                             19.75                     
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                            26.84                     
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                                 27.70                     
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.