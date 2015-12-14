FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. natural gas futures fall to 13-year low on weak heating demand
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 14, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. natural gas futures fall to 13-year low on weak heating demand

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds latest prices)
    Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell to a 13-year low in
intraday trade on Monday on forecasts of continued unseasonably mild weather
that is expected to keep heating demand low through late December.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell for
a fourth day in a row on Monday, closing down 9.6 cents, or 4.8 percent, at
$1.894 per million British thermal units.
    That kept the front-month in oversold territory for a sixth day in a row,
the longest streak since July 2014.
    Gas futures for the winter and all of 2016 have been depressed for most of
this year, with production at record levels, storage at record highs and
forecasts for a warmer-than-normal winter caused by the El Niño weather pattern.
    The premium of January 2017 futures over January 2016 and the
premium of April 2016 over March 2016 both climbed to all-time
highs.
    The calendar year 2016 strip fell to a new low of $2.23, which
would put it below current year average of $2.65 and make it the lowest annual
price since 1998.
    Speculators bet gas futures still have further to fall. Some of the most
active American-style options on the NYMEX were the $1.50 March and April 2016
and $1.75 February and March puts. Open interest in the contracts was near
all-time highs. <0#NGOPav+> 
    Traders said the price rout showed the market was unfazed by the slowdown in
U.S. gas production over the past several weeks and an increase in exports to
Mexico to record levels.
    Thomson Reuters Analytics forecast U.S. gas production in the lower 48
states would fall below year-ago levels for an 11th day in the last 12, with
output expected to hit 73.0 billion cubic feet per day on Monday versus 73.6
bcfd a year earlier. Output hit a record of 76.5 bcfd over the summer.
    Exports to Mexico, meanwhile, rose to a record high of 4.1 bcfd. The federal
government expects the United States to become a net exporter of gas in 2017 as
pipeline exports to Mexico rise and liquefied natural gas exports to Europe and
Asia start up next year. Imports from Canada meanwhile are expected to decline
as U.S. shale production grows. 
                                  
                                        Week ended  Prior   Year    Five-year
                                         Dec. 11    Week     Ago     Average
 U.S. natgas storage estimates             -40       -76     -62       -120
 (in bcf):                                                          
                                                                              
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day      Day     Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                  328       351     437              
 GFS CDDs                                   7         5       3               
                                                                              
 EC HDDs                                   296       312     409              
 EC CDDs                                    8         6       3               
                                                                              
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                          
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               21.3     22.6    27.4              
 Commercial                                12.5     13.1    15.5              
 Power                                     23.9     24.1    19.1              
 Industrial                                21.5     21.7    24.2              
 Total                                     79.2     81.3    86.2              
                                                                              
 EC Gas Consumption                                                           
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               20.3     21.3    27.3              
 Commercial                                12.0     12.5    15.4              
 Power                                     24.0     24.6    19.2              
 Industrial                                21.3     21.5    24.2              
 Total                                     77.6     79.9    86.0              
                                                                              
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                             
 (bcfd):                                                            
                                         Current    Prior   Prior   High since
                                           Day       Day    Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  73.1     73.4    73.6       76.5
 Net U.S. imports from Canada              4.5       4.6     5.7       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                          0.2       0.2     0.4       2.2
 U.S. exports to Mexico                    4.1       3.7     1.5       4.1
                                                                              
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                         
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                     
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                  1.39     1.05                      
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX              1.02     0.74                      
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                  1.39     0.90                      
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                     1.69     1.77                      
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                   1.82     1.74                      
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                2.06     1.94                      
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                             
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX              16.90                               
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                      17.06     18.08                     
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX              20.76     20.40                     
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                   20.69     19.75                     
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                  26.57     26.84                     
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                       28.56     27.70                     
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.