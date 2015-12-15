U.S. natgas futures fall to 14-year low on weak heating demand

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell around 3 percent to a 14-year low on Tuesday on forecasts for continued unseasonably mild weather that is expected to keep heating demand low through late December. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5 cents to $1.844 per million British thermal units at 8:50 a.m. EST (1350 GMT). That put the contract on track for a fifth down day in a row, the longest losing streak since September. It also kept it in oversold territory for the seventh day in a row and pushed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to its lowest level since January 2012. On the IntercontinentalExchange, next-day gas at the Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX benchmark in Louisiana fell to its lowest level on record, according to data going back to 2001. Gas futures for the winter and all of 2016 have been depressed for most of this year, with production at record levels, storage at record highs and forecasts for a warmer-than-normal winter caused by the El Niño weather pattern. The premium of January 2017 futures over January 2016 and the premium of April 2016 over March 2016 both climbed to all-time highs. The calendar year 2016 strip fell to a new low of $2.19, which would put it below current year average of $2.65 and make it the lowest annual price since 1998. Speculators bet gas futures still have further to fall. Some of the most active American-style options on the NYMEX were the $1.60 and $1.90 January puts. Open interest in the contracts was near all-time highs. <0#NGOPav+> Traders said the price rout showed the market was unfazed by the slowdown in U.S. gas production over the past several weeks and an increase in exports to Mexico to record levels. Thomson Reuters Analytics forecast U.S. gas production in the lower 48 states would fall below year-ago levels for an 12th day in the last 13, with output expected to hit 73.0 billion cubic feet per day on Tuesday versus 73.6 bcfd a year earlier. Output hit a record of 75.8 bcfd in September. Week ended Prior Year Five-year Dec. 11 Week Ago Average U.S. natgas storage estimates -42 -76 -62 -120 (in bcf): Heating & Cooling Degree Days Two-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm GFS HDDs 333 328 440 GFS CDDs 8 7 3 EC HDDs 301 296 411 EC CDDs 8 8 3 GFS Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 21.5 21.3 27.5 Commercial 12.7 12.5 15.5 Power 24.2 23.9 19.1 Industrial 21.6 21.5 24.2 Total 79.9 79.2 86.4 EC Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 20.6 20.3 27.5 Commercial 12.2 12.0 15.5 Power 24.1 24.0 19.1 Industrial 21.4 21.3 24.2 Total 78.3 77.6 86.2 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (bcfd): Current Prior Prior High since Day Day Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 73.0 73.2 73.6 75.8 Net U.S. imports from Canada 4.6 4.6 5.7 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.2 0.2 0.4 2.2 U.S. exports to Mexico 3.8 4.1 1.6 4.1 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu): Hub Current Prior Day Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 1.39 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.02 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 1.39 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 1.69 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 1.82 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.06 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour): Hub Current Prior Day Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 16.90 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 17.06 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 20.76 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 20.69 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 26.57 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 28.56 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)