FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall to 14-year low on weak heating demand
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 15, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall to 14-year low on weak heating demand

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds latest prices)
    Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell nearly 3.8 percent to a
14-year low on Tuesday on forecasts for continued unseasonably mild weather that
is expected to curb heating demand through late December.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined
for a fifth straight trading day, closing down 7.2 cents, or 3.8 percent, at
$1.822 per million British thermal units. The January future fell to a contract
low of $1.797 after the settle.
    Over the past five days, the contract has fallen about 13 percent, the
biggest five-day loss since October. The contract has now been in oversold
territory for seven sessions in a row and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is
at its lowest level since August 2010.
    On the IntercontinentalExchange, next-day gas at the Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX
benchmark in Louisiana fell to its lowest level on record, according to data
going back to 2001.
    Gas futures for the winter and all of 2016 have been depressed for most of
this year, with production at record levels, storage at record highs and
forecasts for a warmer-than-normal winter caused by the El Niño weather pattern.
    The premium of January 2017 futures over January 2016 and the
premium of April 2016 over March 2016 both climbed to all-time
highs.
    The calendar year 2016 strip fell to a new low of $2.16, which
would put it below current year average of $2.65 and make it the lowest annual
price since 1998.
    Speculators bet gas futures still have further to fall. Some of the most
active American-style options on the NYMEX were the $1.50 and $1.75 January puts
and the $1.25 and $1.50 march puts. Open interest in the contracts was near
all-time highs. <0#NGOPav+> 
    Traders said the price rout showed the market was unfazed by the slowdown in
U.S. gas production over the past several weeks and an increase in exports to
Mexico to record levels.
    Thomson Reuters Analytics forecast U.S. gas production in the lower 48
states would fall below year-ago levels for an 12th day in the last 13, with
output expected to hit 73.0 billion cubic feet per day on Tuesday versus 73.6
bcfd a year earlier. Output hit a record of 75.8 bcfd in September.
                                     
                                        Week ended  Prior   Year    Five-year
                                         Dec. 11    Week     Ago     Average
 U.S. natgas storage estimates             -42       -76     -62       -120
 (in bcf):                                                          
                                                                              
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day      Day     Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                  332       328     440              
 GFS CDDs                                   8         7       3               
                                                                              
 EC HDDs                                   301       296     411              
 EC CDDs                                    8         8       3               
                                                                              
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                          
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               21.4     21.3    27.5              
 Commercial                                12.7     12.5    15.5              
 Power                                     23.9     23.9    19.1              
 Industrial                                21.5     21.5    24.2              
 Total                                     79.5     79.2    86.4              
                                                                              
 EC Gas Consumption                                                           
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                               20.6     20.3    27.5              
 Commercial                                12.2     12.0    15.5              
 Power                                     24.1     24.0    19.1              
 Industrial                                21.4     21.3    24.2              
 Total                                     78.3     77.6    86.2              
                                                                              
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                             
 (bcfd):                                                            
                                         Current    Prior   Prior   High since
                                           Day       Day    Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  73.2     73.2    73.6       75.8
 Net U.S. imports from Canada              4.6       4.6     5.7       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                          0.2       0.2     0.4       2.2
 U.S. exports to Mexico                    3.8       4.1     1.6       4.1
                                                                              
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                         
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                     
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                  1.71     1.39                      
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX              1.07     1.02                      
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                  1.71     1.39                      
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                     1.65     1.69                      
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                   1.74     1.82                      
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                2.21     2.06                      
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                             
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                        16.90                     
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                      20.34     17.06                     
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX              23.29     20.76                     
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                   22.66     20.69                     
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                  28.22     26.57                     
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                       29.10     28.56                     
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.