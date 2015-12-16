FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
December 16, 2015 / 1:58 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. natgas futures fall to fresh 14-year low on weak heating demand

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures set a 14-year low early on
Wednesday on forecasts for continued unseasonably mild weather that should keep
heating demand extraordinarily light through late December.
    The front-month January contract is testing the $1.76 2001 support level. If
it falls below that, futures would hit their lowest point since March 1999.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down
1.2 cents, or 0.66 percent, at $1.81 per million British thermal units at 8:35
a.m. EST (1335 GMT). Earlier Wednesday, they reached a contract low of $1.778.
    With this monring's decline, the contract was on track for its sixth down
day in a row, the longest losing streak since January 2013.
    Over those six days, the front-month has collapsed about 14 percent, keeping
it in oversold territory for eight consecutive sessions with the Relative
Strength Index (RSI) at its lowest since July 2008.
    With the price rout, gas futures traded at a discount to eastern coal
futures on an mmBtu basis for the first time since June 2012.
    Power companies, however, have been burning record amounts of gas to
generate electricity all year. It makes sense when the gas premium over coal,
which carries higher environmental and transport costs, is less than $1 per
mmBtu, as it has been for more than three-quarters of 2015.
    Gas futures for the winter and all of 2016 have been depressed for most of
this year, with production at record levels, storage at record highs and
forecasts for a warmer-than-normal winter caused by the El Niño weather pattern.
    The premium of January 2017 futures over January 2016 and the
premium of April 2016 over March 2016 both climbed to all-time
highs.
    The calendar year 2016 strip set an all-time low of $2.14, which
would put it below the current year average of $2.65 and make it the lowest
annual price since 1998.
    With futures at 14-year lows, speculators were mixed on whether prices would
move higher or lower. Some of the most active American-style options on the
NYMEX were the $2.05 January 2016 calls, the $1.75 February 2016 puts and
interestingly enough, the $1.75 February 2016 calls. Open interest in the
contracts was near all-time highs. <0#NGOPav+> 
                                     
                                        Week ended  Prior   Year    Five-year
                                         Dec. 11    Week     Ago     Average
 U.S. natgas storage estimates             -42       -76     -62       -120
 (in bcf):                                                          
                                                                              
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day      Day     Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                            332     440              
 GFS CDDs                                             8       3               
                                                                              
 EC HDDs                                             301     411              
 EC CDDs                                              8       3               
                                                                              
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                          
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                                        21.4    27.5              
 Commercial                                         12.7    15.5              
 Power                                              23.9    19.1              
 Industrial                                         21.5    24.2              
 Total                                              79.5    86.4              
                                                                              
 EC Gas Consumption                                                           
 Two-Week Average                        Current    Prior  30-Year            
                                           Day       Day    Norm    
 Residential                                        20.6    27.5              
 Commercial                                         12.2    15.5              
 Power                                              24.1    19.1              
 Industrial                                         21.4    24.2              
 Total                                              78.3    86.2              
                                                                              
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                             
 (bcfd):                                                            
                                         Current    Prior   Prior   High since
                                           Day       Day    Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  72.8     73.2    73.6       75.8
 Net U.S. imports from Canada              4.6       4.5     5.7       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                                    0.2     0.4       2.2
 U.S. exports to Mexico                    3.8       3.8     1.6       4.1
                                                                              
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                         
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                     
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                           1.71                      
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX                       1.07                      
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                           1.71                      
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                              1.65                      
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                            1.74                      
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                         2.21                      
                                                                              
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                             
 Hub                                     Current    Prior                     
                                           Day       Day            
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                                                  
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                                20.34                     
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX                        23.29                     
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                             22.66                     
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                            28.22                     
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                                 29.10                     
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
