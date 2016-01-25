FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures ease on warmer weather forecasts after blizzard
#Energy
January 25, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. natgas futures ease on warmer weather forecasts after blizzard

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased early on Monday, in the wake
of a record-breaking blizzard in the mid-Atlantic region, as forecasts called for
less cold weather for the next two weeks and for the rest of the winter.
    After edging up 2 percent last week, front-month gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were down 4.9 cents, or 2.29 percent, to $2.09 per
million British thermal units at 9:01 a.m. EST (1401 GMT).
    After cities from Washington to New York were buried under more than two feet
(61 cm) of snow over the weekend, both the U.S. and European weather models pointed
to warmer-than-normal weather through early February.
    That warming trend is expected to remain in place for the rest of the winter,
with February and March forecast to be 17 percent and 15 percent warmer than normal,
respectively, according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics.
    To date, the weather this winter (November-March) has been 13 percent warmer
than normal due to the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern.
    U.S. gas speculators last week boosted their net short positions for the first
time in four weeks as prices fell over the prior week on those mild weather
forecasts. 
    "Based on the way the market has traded since last Tuesday, I would expect the
net selling to continue," Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy
Management Institute in New York, said in a note.
    "Even with last week's net selling the spec community net short position has
been strongly reduced thus reducing the potential for an overreaction if any new
bullish news emerges," Chirichella added.
    Despite the warmer forecasts, analysts noted the weather last week was cold and
they estimated utilities pulled 211 billion cubic feet of gas from storage, the most
since last February.
    That compared with a withdrawal of 112 bcf during the same week last year and a
five-year average decrease of around 170 bcf.
    If correct, the total amount of gas in storage would no longer be at record
levels for this time of year since it would fall below the 3,098 trillion cubic feet
in inventory during the same week in 2012. That was the last year that heating
demand was unusually low and storage levels reached all-time highs.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report at
10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday.
            
                                        Week ended   Week ended   Year    Five-year
                                          Jan. 22     Jan. 15      Ago     Average
                                        (forecast)                        
 U.S. natgas storage (in bcf):             -211         -178      -112       -170
                                                                                    
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                      
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                   419         440        442              
 GFS CDDs                                    1           1          3               
                                                                                    
 EC HDDs                                    381         388        414              
 EC CDDs                                     1           1          2               
                                                                                    
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                                
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               27.6         28.8      28.6              
 Commercial                                15.9         16.4      16.2              
 Power                                     25.0         25.2      19.5              
 Industrial                                22.4         22.6      24.3              
 Total                                     90.9         93.0      88.6              
                                                                                    
 EC Gas Consumption                                                                 
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               26.7         27.2      28.6              
 Commercial                                15.4         15.6      16.2              
 Power                                     25.0         25.1      19.5              
 Industrial                                22.2         22.3      24.3              
 Total                                     89.4         90.3      88.7              
                                                                                    
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                                   
 (bcfd):                                                                  
                                        Current Day  Prior Day    Prior   High since
                                                                  Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.8         71.5      73.2       75.2
 Net U.S. imports from Canada               6.2         6.2        6.1       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                           0.5         0.5        0.5       2.8
 U.S. LNG exports                                                         
 U.S. exports to Mexico                     2.7         2.7        2.8       4.3
                                                                                    
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                           
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                               4.64                        
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX                           1.60                        
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                               3.79                        
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                                  2.22                        
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                                2.18                        
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                             2.17                        
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                                     
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                                   
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                           19.25                        
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                                   22.05                        
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX                           44.10                        
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                                22.10                        
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                               37.58                        
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                                    31.25                        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
