U.S. natgas futures ease on warmer weather forecasts after blizzard

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased early on Monday, in the wake of a record-breaking blizzard in the mid-Atlantic region, as forecasts called for less cold weather for the next two weeks and for the rest of the winter. After edging up 2 percent last week, front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 4.9 cents, or 2.29 percent, to $2.09 per million British thermal units at 9:01 a.m. EST (1401 GMT). After cities from Washington to New York were buried under more than two feet (61 cm) of snow over the weekend, both the U.S. and European weather models pointed to warmer-than-normal weather through early February. That warming trend is expected to remain in place for the rest of the winter, with February and March forecast to be 17 percent and 15 percent warmer than normal, respectively, according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics. To date, the weather this winter (November-March) has been 13 percent warmer than normal due to the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern. U.S. gas speculators last week boosted their net short positions for the first time in four weeks as prices fell over the prior week on those mild weather forecasts. "Based on the way the market has traded since last Tuesday, I would expect the net selling to continue," Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York, said in a note. "Even with last week's net selling the spec community net short position has been strongly reduced thus reducing the potential for an overreaction if any new bullish news emerges," Chirichella added. Despite the warmer forecasts, analysts noted the weather last week was cold and they estimated utilities pulled 211 billion cubic feet of gas from storage, the most since last February. That compared with a withdrawal of 112 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of around 170 bcf. If correct, the total amount of gas in storage would no longer be at record levels for this time of year since it would fall below the 3,098 trillion cubic feet in inventory during the same week in 2012. That was the last year that heating demand was unusually low and storage levels reached all-time highs. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday. Week ended Week ended Year Five-year Jan. 22 Jan. 15 Ago Average (forecast) U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -211 -178 -112 -170 Heating & Cooling Degree Days Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm GFS HDDs 419 440 442 GFS CDDs 1 1 3 EC HDDs 381 388 414 EC CDDs 1 1 2 GFS Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 27.6 28.8 28.6 Commercial 15.9 16.4 16.2 Power 25.0 25.2 19.5 Industrial 22.4 22.6 24.3 Total 90.9 93.0 88.6 EC Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 26.7 27.2 28.6 Commercial 15.4 15.6 16.2 Power 25.0 25.1 19.5 Industrial 22.2 22.3 24.3 Total 89.4 90.3 88.7 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (bcfd): Current Day Prior Day Prior High since Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 71.8 71.5 73.2 75.2 Net U.S. imports from Canada 6.2 6.2 6.1 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.8 U.S. LNG exports U.S. exports to Mexico 2.7 2.7 2.8 4.3 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu): Hub Current Day Prior Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 4.64 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.60 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 3.79 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.22 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.18 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.17 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour): Hub Current Day Prior Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 19.25 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 22.05 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 44.10 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 22.10 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 37.58 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 31.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)