FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures little changed on mixed forecasts after blizzard
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 25, 2016 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures little changed on mixed forecasts after blizzard

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds latest prices)
    Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures traded within a
few cents of unchanged for a fifth day in a row on Monday in the
wake of a record-breaking blizzard in the mid-Atlantic region.
    Traders noted midday weather forecasts calling for a little
more cold over the next two weeks offset earlier forecasts
calling for less cold during that time.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
 closed up 1.9 cents at $2.158 per million British thermal
units. That small gain put the front month up for a fourth day
in a row, its longest winning streak since December.
    After cities from Washington to New York were buried under
more than two feet (61 cm) of snow over the weekend, both the
U.S. and European weather models pointed to slightly
warmer-than-normal weather through early February.
    That warming trend is expected to remain in place for the
rest of the winter, with February and March forecast to be 17
percent and 15 percent warmer than normal, respectively,
according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics.
    To date, the weather this winter (November-March) has been
13 percent warmer than normal due to the warming effect of the
El Nino weather pattern.
    U.S. gas speculators last week boosted their net short
positions for the first time in four weeks as prices fell over
the prior week on those mild weather forecasts. 
    "Based on the way the market has traded since last Tuesday,
I would expect the net selling to continue," Dominick
Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute
in New York, said in a note.
    "Even with last week's net selling the spec community net
short position has been strongly reduced thus reducing the
potential for an over-reaction if any new bullish news emerges,"
Chirichella added.
    Despite the warmer forecasts, analysts noted the weather
last week was cold and they estimated utilities pulled 211
billion cubic feet of gas from storage, the most since last
February.
    That compared with a withdrawal of 112 bcf during the same
week last year and a five-year average decrease of around 170
bcf.
    If correct, the total amount of gas in storage would no
longer be at record levels for this time of year since it would
fall below the 3.098 trillion cubic feet in inventory during the
same week in 2012. That was the last year that heating demand
was unusually low and storage levels reached all-time highs.
                
                                        Week ended   Week ended   Year    Five-year
                                          Jan. 22     Jan. 15      Ago     Average
                                        (forecast)                        
 U.S. natgas storage (in bcf):             -211         -178      -112       -170
                                                                                    
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                      
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                   429         440        442              
 GFS CDDs                                    1           1          3               
                                                                                    
 EC HDDs                                    381         388        414              
 EC CDDs                                     1           1          2               
                                                                                    
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                                
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               28.2         28.8      28.6              
 Commercial                                16.2         16.4      16.2              
 Power                                     25.1         25.2      19.5              
 Industrial                                22.5         22.6      24.3              
 Total                                     92.0         93.0      88.6              
                                                                                    
 EC Gas Consumption                                                                 
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               26.7         27.2      28.6              
 Commercial                                15.4         15.6      16.2              
 Power                                     25.0         25.1      19.5              
 Industrial                                22.2         22.3      24.3              
 Total                                     89.4         90.3      88.7              
                                                                                    
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                                   
 (bcfd):                                                                  
                                        Current Day  Prior Day    Prior   High since
                                                                  Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.9         71.5      73.2       75.2
 Net U.S. imports from Canada               6.2         6.2        6.1       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                           0.6         0.5        0.5       2.8
 U.S. LNG exports                                                         
 U.S. exports to Mexico                     2.7         2.7        2.8       4.3
                                                                                    
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                           
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                  3.59         4.64                        
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX              1.41         1.60                        
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                  2.68         3.79                        
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                     2.14         2.22                        
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                   2.17         2.18                        
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                2.22         2.17                        
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                                     
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                                   
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX               21.44       19.25                        
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                       20.23       22.05                        
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX               40.72       44.10                        
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                    20.10       22.10                        
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                   31.14       37.58                        
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                                    31.25                        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and James
Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.