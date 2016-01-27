FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures edge higher on cooler forecasts
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 27, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. natgas futures edge higher on cooler forecasts

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were trading slightly higher early
Wednesday for a sixth day in a row on forecasts for cooler weather that will boost
heating demand over the next two weeks.
    On its last day as the front-month, February futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange were up 2.9 cents, or 1.33 percent, to $2.209 per million British
thermal units at 8:15 a.m. EST (1315 GMT). That gain puts the front month on track
for its longest winning streak since November 2014.
    The March contract, which will soon be the front month, was also up early
Wednesday, gaining 2.1 cents to $2.179.
    U.S. and European weather models both called for cooler weather through the
middle of February with the U.S. model calling for seasonal weather during that
time, while the European still pointed to slightly warmer than normal temperatures.
    "Unless the weather remains cold for an extended period of time, it is unlikely
that gas prices are going to enter into a sustained upside rally," Dominick
Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York, said in
a note.
    That rally is unlikely because the weather in both February and March is
forecast to be 17 percent warmer than normal due to the warming effect of the El
Nino weather pattern.
    Even though heating demand has been 13 percent below normal so far this winter
(November-March) and 17 percent warmer than the polar vortex winter of 2014-2015,
gas usage was the same as last year and 7 percent higher than usual, according to
data from Thomson Reuters Analytics.
    That's because the power sector is burning record amounts of gas to generate
electricity since the fuel remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which
carries higher environmental and transport costs.
    So far in January, the power sector has burned on average 25.6 billion cubic
feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics, putting it on track to
top the record 23.0 bcfd it burned last January.
    Traders said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when the
gas premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu as it has been since August and most
of the rest of 2015.
    Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 208 bcf of gas out of storage during
the week ended Jan. 22, the biggest draw since last February. 
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report at
10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday.
                    
                                        Week ended   Week ended   Year    Five-year
                                          Jan. 22     Jan. 15      Ago     Average
                                        (forecast)                        
 U.S. natgas storage (in bcf):             -208         -178      -112       -170
                                                                                    
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                      
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                   435         421        440              
 GFS CDDs                                    2           1          3               
                                                                                    
 EC HDDs                                    396         394        412              
 EC CDDs                                     1           1          2               
                                                                                    
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                                
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               28.3         27.6      28.3              
 Commercial                                16.2         15.9      16.1              
 Power                                     25.5         25.1      19.5              
 Industrial                                22.6         22.5      24.3              
 Total                                     92.6         90.9      88.1              
                                                                                    
 EC Gas Consumption                                                                 
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               27.5         27.5      28.4              
 Commercial                                15.8         15.8      16.1              
 Power                                     25.0         25.1      19.4              
 Industrial                                22.4         22.4      24.3              
 Total                                     90.7         90.7      88.2              
                                                                                    
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                                   
 (bcfd):                                                                  
                                        Current Day  Prior Day    Prior   High since
                                                                  Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.4         71.7      73.1       75.2
 Net U.S. imports from Canada               6.1         5.9        6.4       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                           0.3         0.3        0.8       2.8
 U.S. LNG exports                                                         
 U.S. exports to Mexico                     3.0         3.1        2.7       4.3
                                                                                    
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                           
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                               4.19                        
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX                           1.59                        
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                               2.50                        
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                                  2.23                        
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                                2.22                        
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                             2.29                        
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                                     
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                                   
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                           25.25                        
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                                   18.72                        
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX                           36.34                        
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                                20.95                        
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                               28.75                        
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                                    28.19                        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by W Simon)

