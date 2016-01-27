FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures little changed after less cold forecasts
#Energy
January 27, 2016 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures little changed after less cold forecasts

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds latest prices)
    Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended little changed on Wednesday as the latest
forecasts for less cold weather over the next two weeks offset forecasts earlier in the day
calling for more cold during that time.
    On its last day as the front-month, February futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
 closed up 0.9 cents, or 0.41 percent, at $2.189 per million British thermal units.
    That was the seventh day in a row that the front-month traded within a few cents of
unchanged and it was the sixth consecutive day the front-month climbed higher, albeit by a small
amount, making it the longest winning steak since November 2014.
    The March contract, which will be the front month next, lost 0.1 cents to $2.157 on
Wednesday.
    Both the U.S. and European weather models called for warmer than normal weather over the
next two weeks after the latest U.S. model at noon called for less cold than the forecast
earlier this morning.
    "Unless the weather remains cold for an extended period of time, it is unlikely that gas
prices are going to enter into a sustained upside rally," Dominick Chirichella, senior partner
at the Energy Management Institute in New York, said in a note.
    That rally is unlikely because the weather in both February and March is forecast to be 17
percent warmer than normal due to the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern.
    Even though heating demand has been 13 percent below normal so far this winter
(November-March) and 17 percent warmer than the polar vortex winter of 2014-2015, gas usage was
the same as last year and 7 percent higher than usual, according to data from Thomson Reuters
Analytics.
    That's because the power sector is burning record amounts of gas to generate electricity
since the fuel remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which carries higher environmental
and transport costs.
    So far in January, the power sector has burned on average 25.6 billion cubic feet of gas per
day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics, putting it on track to top the record 23.0 bcfd it
burned last January.
    Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 207 bcf of gas out of storage during the week ended
Jan. 22, the biggest draw since last February. 
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST
on Thursday.
                    
                                        Week ended   Week ended   Year    Five-year
                                          Jan. 22     Jan. 15      Ago     Average
                                        (forecast)                        
 U.S. natgas storage (in bcf):             -207         -178      -112       -170
                                                                                    
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                      
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                   412         421        440              
 GFS CDDs                                    2           1          3               
                                                                                    
 EC HDDs                                    396         394        412              
 EC CDDs                                     1           1          2               
                                                                                    
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                                
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               27.0         27.6      28.3              
 Commercial                                15.6         15.9      16.1              
 Power                                     25.1         25.1      19.5              
 Industrial                                22.4         22.5      24.3              
 Total                                     90.1         90.9      88.1              
                                                                                    
 EC Gas Consumption                                                                 
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               27.5         27.5      28.4              
 Commercial                                15.8         15.8      16.1              
 Power                                     25.0         25.1      19.4              
 Industrial                                22.4         22.4      24.3              
 Total                                     90.7         90.7      88.2              
                                                                                    
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                                   
 (bcfd):                                                                  
                                        Current Day  Prior Day    Prior   High since
                                                                  Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.4         71.7      73.1       75.2
 Net U.S. imports from Canada               6.1         5.9        6.4       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                           0.3         0.3        0.8       2.8
 U.S. LNG exports                                                         
 U.S. exports to Mexico                     3.0         3.1        2.7       4.3
                                                                                    
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                           
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                  3.51         4.19                        
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX              1.60         1.59                        
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                  2.42         2.50                        
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                     2.24         2.23                        
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                   2.22         2.22                        
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                2.27         2.29                        
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                                     
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                                   
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX               24.60       25.25                        
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                       16.96       18.72                        
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX               33.56       36.34                        
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                    20.61       20.95                        
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                   31.44       28.75                        
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                        27.22       28.19                        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
