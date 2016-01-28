FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
U.S. natgas futures down over 3 pct on less cold forecasts
#Energy
January 28, 2016 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. natgas futures down over 3 pct on less cold forecasts

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 3 percent early
Thursday on forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather through mid-February as the
market awaits a federal storage report expected to show a big draw.
    After rising for six days in a row, front-month gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were down 7.8 cents, or 3.6 percent, at $2.111 per
million British thermal units at 9:48 a.m. EST (1448 GMT) with the arrival of March
as the prompt month.
    Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 207 bcf of gas out of storage during
the week ended Jan. 22, the biggest draw since last February. 
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report at
10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday.
    Both the U.S. and European weather models show warmer-than-normal temperatures
over the next two weeks. The latest U.S. model called for more cool than previously
expected during that time, while the European model called for more warmth.
    For the rest of the winter, meteorologists forecast the weather will be about 17
percent warmer than normal in both February and March due to the effect of the El
Nino weather pattern.
    Even though heating demand has been 13 percent below normal so far this winter
and 17 percent warmer than the polar vortex of 2014-2015, gas usage was the same as
last year and 7 percent higher than usual, according to data from Thomson Reuters
Analytics.
    The power sector is burning record amounts of gas to generate electricity since
the fuel remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which carries higher
environmental and transport costs.
    So far this month, the power sector has burned on average 25.6 billion cubic
feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics, putting it on track to
top the record 23.0 bcfd it burned last January.
    Traders have said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when
the gas premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu, as it has been since August and
most of the rest of 2015.
                    
                                        Week ended   Week ended   Year    Five-year
                                          Jan. 22     Jan. 15      Ago     Average
                                        (forecast)                        
 U.S. natgas storage (in bcf):             -207         -178      -112       -170
                                                                                    
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                      
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                   420         412        436              
 GFS CDDs                                    1           2          3               
                                                                                    
 EC HDDs                                    375         396        408              
 EC CDDs                                     2           1          3               
                                                                                    
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                                
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               27.5         27.0      28.2              
 Commercial                                15.8         15.6      16.0              
 Power                                     25.3         25.1      19.4              
 Industrial                                22.5         22.4      24.2              
 Total                                     91.1         90.1      87.8              
                                                                                    
 EC Gas Consumption                                                                 
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               26.3         27.5      28.3              
 Commercial                                15.2         15.8      16.0              
 Power                                     24.8         25.0      19.4              
 Industrial                                22.2         22.4      24.2              
 Total                                     88.5         90.7      87.9              
                                                                                    
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                                   
 (bcfd):                                                                  
                                        Current Day  Prior Day    Prior   High since
                                                                  Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.4         71.3      73.6       75.2
 Net U.S. imports from Canada               6.1         5.9        6.7       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                           0.4         0.4        0.9       2.8
 U.S. LNG exports                                                         
 U.S. exports to Mexico                     3.4         3.3        2.8       4.3
                                                                                    
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                           
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                               3.51                        
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX                           1.60                        
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                               2.42                        
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                                  2.24                        
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                                2.22                        
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                             2.27                        
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                                     
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                                   
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                           24.60                        
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                                   16.96                        
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX                           33.56                        
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                                20.61                        
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                               31.44                        
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                                    27.22                        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
