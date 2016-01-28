FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures little changed as weather offset storage draw
#Energy
January 28, 2016 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures little changed as weather offset storage draw

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds latest prices)
    Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Thursday were nearly unchanged for an eighth
straight day despite a slightly bigger than expected storage draw and mixed forecasts calling
for warmer than normal to seasonal weather over the next two weeks.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration said utilities pulled 211 billion cubic feet of
gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 22, the biggest draw since last February.
 
    That was slightly bigger than the 207 bcf draw analysts estimated in a Reuters poll, and
compares with draws of 178 bcf in the prior week, 112 bcf a year earlier and a five-year average
of around 170 bcf for the week.
    After trading higher for six days in a row, front-month gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange closed up 0.7 cents at $2.182 per million British thermal units with
the arrival of March as the prompt month.
    The latest U.S. weather model pointed to seasonably cold weather over the next two weeks,
while the European model continued to show the weather would remain warmer than normal during
that time.
    For the rest of the winter, meteorologists forecast the weather will be about 17 percent
warmer than normal in both February and March due to the effect of the El Nino weather pattern.
    Even though heating demand has been 13 percent below normal so far this winter and 17
percent warmer than the polar vortex of 2014-2015, gas usage was the same as last year and 7
percent higher than usual, according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics.
    The power sector is burning record amounts of gas to generate electricity since the fuel
remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which carries higher environmental and transport
costs.
    So far this month, the power sector has burned on average 25.6 billion cubic feet of gas per
day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics, putting it on track to top the record 23.0 bcfd it
burned last January.
    Traders have said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when the gas
premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu, as it has been since August and most of the rest of
2015.
                    
                                        Week ended   Week ended   Year    Five-year
                                          Jan. 22     Jan. 15      Ago     Average
                                         (actual)                         
 U.S. natgas storage (in bcf):             -211         -178      -112       -170
                                                                                    
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                      
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                   433         412        436              
 GFS CDDs                                    1           2          3               
                                                                                    
 EC HDDs                                    375         396        408              
 EC CDDs                                     2           1          3               
                                                                                    
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                                
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               28.2         27.0      28.2              
 Commercial                                16.2         15.6      16.0              
 Power                                     25.5         25.1      19.4              
 Industrial                                22.6         22.4      24.2              
 Total                                     92.5         90.1      87.8              
                                                                                    
 EC Gas Consumption                                                                 
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               26.3         27.5      28.3              
 Commercial                                15.2         15.8      16.0              
 Power                                     24.8         25.0      19.4              
 Industrial                                22.2         22.4      24.2              
 Total                                     88.5         90.7      87.9              
                                                                                    
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                                   
 (bcfd):                                                                  
                                        Current Day  Prior Day    Prior   High since
                                                                  Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.3         71.0      73.6       75.2
 Net U.S. imports from Canada               6.1         5.9        6.7       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                           0.3         0.4        0.9       2.8
 U.S. LNG exports                                                         
 U.S. exports to Mexico                     3.4         3.3        2.8       4.3
                                                                                    
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                           
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                  2.48         3.51                        
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX              1.43         1.60                        
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                  2.27         2.42                        
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                     2.12         2.24                        
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                   2.13         2.22                        
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                2.10         2.27                        
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                                     
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                                   
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX               18.45       24.60                        
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                       17.49       16.96                        
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX               29.23       33.56                        
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                    19.13       20.61                        
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                   30.85       31.44                        
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                        23.78       27.22                        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Marguerita Choy and Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
