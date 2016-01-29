FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures jump 5 pct on forecasts for colder weather
#Energy
January 29, 2016 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. natgas futures jump 5 pct on forecasts for colder weather

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed up 5 percent early Friday in a short
covering rally on forecasts for colder weather through the middle of February that should boost
heating demand.
    After trading within a few cents of unchanged for eight days in a row, front-month gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 10.9 cents to $2.291 per million British
thermal units at 9:15 a.m. EST (1415 GMT).
    That put the front month on track to rise 7 percent this week, putting it up for a second
week in a row. For the month, however, it was still down about 2 percent.
    Both the U.S. and European weather models called for cooler weather over the next two weeks,
with the U.S. model calling for below normal temperatures during that time and the European
model calling for seasonal temperatures.
    Forecasts for the rest of the winter however look much less cold due to the warming effect
of the El Nino weather pattern with February expected to be about 13 percent warmer than normal
and March 17 percent warmer than normal, according to long range forecasts on Thomson Reuters
Analytics.
    Heating demand so far in January has been about 2 percent higher than normal. Despite a cold
start to the new year, heating demand so far this winter (November-March) has been about 13
percent below normal.
    That weaker heating demand however was having little effect on gas usage, which has been
normal for this time of year and was just about 1 percent less than the polar vortex winter of
2014-2015.
    That is because the power sector continues to burn record amounts of gas to generate
electricity since the fuel remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which carries higher
environmental and transport costs.
    So far this winter, the power sector has burned on average a record 24.8 billion cubic feet
of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. That compares with 20.8 bcfd during the
extreme cold last winter and the 30-year normal of 18.8 bcfd, according to Thomson Reuters
Analytics.
    Traders have said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when the gas
premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu, as it has been since August and most of the rest of
2015.
                   
                                        Week ended   Week ended   Year    Five-year
                                          Jan. 29     Jan. 22      Ago     Average
                                        (forecast)                        
 U.S. natgas storage (in bcf):             -161         -211      -112       -165
                                                                                    
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                      
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                   449         433        434              
 GFS CDDs                                    2           1          3               
                                                                                    
 EC HDDs                                    399         375        406              
 EC CDDs                                     2           2          3               
                                                                                    
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                                
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               29.0         28.2      28.0              
 Commercial                                16.5         16.2      15.9              
 Power                                     25.6         25.5      19.1              
 Industrial                                22.8         22.6      24.2              
 Total                                     93.9         92.5      87.2              
                                                                                    
 EC Gas Consumption                                                                 
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               27.5         26.3      28.1              
 Commercial                                15.8         15.2      16.0              
 Power                                     25.3         24.8      19.3              
 Industrial                                22.5         22.2      24.2              
 Total                                     91.1         88.5      87.6              
                                                                                    
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                                   
 (bcfd):                                                                  
                                        Current Day  Prior Day    Prior   High since
                                                                  Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.1         71.3      73.3       75.2
 Net U.S. imports from Canada               5.9         6.0        6.2       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                           0.3         0.3        0.5       2.8
 U.S. LNG exports                                                         
 U.S. exports to Mexico                     3.4         3.5        2.8       4.3
                                                                                    
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                           
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                               2.48                        
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX                           1.43                        
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                               2.27                        
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                                  2.12                        
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                                2.13                        
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                             2.10                        
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                                     
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                                   
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                           18.45                        
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                                   17.49                        
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX                           29.23                        
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                                19.13                        
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                               30.85                        
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                                    23.78                        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
